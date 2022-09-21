An amendment to the master plan for the Sinclair Plantation was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Islands Planning Commission meeting.
The conditions limit construction of a lake to no larger than eight acres with at least a 12-foot natural buffer. A permanent access will be off Lawrence Road.
No on-site burning will be allowed, and work will be done weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jake Hightower with Roberts Civil Engineering spoke on behalf of the applicant. He told commissioners the tract is already zoned for 250 lots and the request now is for no more than 10 lots, which he said will help density problems on St. Simons Island.
Island resident Julian Smith, speaking against the request, questioned where the dirt from digging the pond will be taken and the exact location of the pond on the property. He said county staff is ignoring some of the issues regarding the property.
“I don’t see a lot of planning from the two planning boards in the county,” he said.
Hightower said the dirt will be taken to the north end of St. Simons, where it will be sold and used for construction projects. Commissioners also approved the rezoning of three adjacent lots of Red Bird Lane which had a trailer park zoning designation. The applicant asked for the lots, all unoccupied, to be rezoned R-9 single-family residential.
The request was approved with the conditions that a utility plan be created for drainage, water and sewer for the three lots before a building permit is issued. Each lot is limited to one home.