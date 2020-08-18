Two strikingly similar robberies occurred within four days of each other last week, both involving a pair of heavily armed men targeting fast-food establishments late at night, according to police reports.
Two armed men entered the Domino’s at 108 Scranton Connector in the county at around 11:21 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to a Glynn County police report. Then, at around 11:18 p.m. Friday, two armed men robbed the Sonic Drive-In at 4727 Altama Ave. in the Brunswick, according to city police. In both cases, one man packed a handgun and one man brandished a shotgun or rifle, according reports. The robbers dressed in dark clothing in both instances.
In both holdups, the robbers escaped with several hundred dollars in cash, police said.
Friday’s incident marked the third robbery of a local business this month.
Two hammer-wielding masked men robbed the Gold Center jewelry stand in the Glynn Place Mall at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 4, smashing a display case and escaping with $74,000 worth of 10-karat gold necklaces, according to a county police report. The two robbers were last seen running out of a mall exit, the report said.
Mall security video shows the both men wearing masks as they enter the mall, the report said. Both men donned latex gloves while entering the building, police said. As they continued walking through the mall, one of the men is seen on video pulling a hammer from his pants’ waistband. The store’s owner was talking to a merchant at a nearby kiosk when the two “ran around the jewelry stand and broke a glass case, taking jewelry and running back out ... “ the report said.
Police would not say Monday whether the two most recent robberies are connected.
At the Domino’s robbery on Aug. 11, the store manager was standing at a computer monitor when he heard the door chime, the police report said. He could not see the front door from his standpoint, the report said. The manager felt a gun barrel to the back of his neck as he started to say, “Welcome to Domino’s,” the report said.
The two men wore black sweat pants, black hoodies and red bandanas covering their faces, the manager told police. One stood about 6 feet, 2 inches and the other was about 5 feet, 10 inches. “He said one male had a handgun and the other had a long rifle or shotgun,” the report said.
The robbers ordered him to open the cash register. They then forced him to get down on the floor before making their escape, taking with them between $200 and $250 cash, the report said.
On Friday night, two men “dressed in all black with guns” entered the Sonic Drive-In, according to a partial Brunswick police report. One man was armed with a long gun and one with a hand gun, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. The robbers “stole part of the deposit” and made their get away.