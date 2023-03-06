In a couple of weeks, downtown Brunswick will play host to Silver Bluff Brewing Co.’s third annual beer mile and 5k race.
“As a local brewery, there’s two things we have to do well — Oktoberfest and St. Patrick’s Day,” said Ally Moline, co-owner of Silver Bluff. “We wanted to do something different with St. Patrick’s Day, not just another big party.”
Silver Bluff’s event on March 18 isn’t a sanctioned beer mile race, Moline said, but that’s OK with her. When you start getting into a bunch of rules, sometimes a thing can lose its fun. That’s what this event is all about, she said — fun and bringing people together.
“That’s why we have these long tables instead of high-tops, and the beer garden. It’s so people can sit down and have a beer with people and meet someone new. It’s fun to watch,” she said.
A third factor is, of course, wanting to sell beer.
The brewery will have freshly made Irish red and stout on tap, along with 14 other beers and some options for non-beer drinkers. Bringing people together is a big deal, but it’s the No. 2 goal after making good beer, said Moline.
“Everything is planned around drinking after. If you start (a race) at 7 a.m., people aren’t going to want to drink after,” Moline said.
This year, rather than relying on multiple vendors, St. Simons Island market and restaurant Three Little Birds will provide a variety of Irish street food at the event. A DJ will emcee the race and two live bands will play through the rest of the day, she said.
The deadline to buy tickets is March 17 for the 5k and March 16 for the beer mile. T-shirts take time to order, so anyone who wants one needs to buy tickets by March 14.