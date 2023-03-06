In a couple of weeks, downtown Brunswick will play host to Silver Bluff Brewing Co.’s third annual beer mile and 5k race.

“As a local brewery, there’s two things we have to do well — Oktoberfest and St. Patrick’s Day,” said Ally Moline, co-owner of Silver Bluff. “We wanted to do something different with St. Patrick’s Day, not just another big party.”

