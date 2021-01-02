Silver Bluff Brewing Co. of Brunswick took home a national award in December for its Silver Bluff Mexican Lager.
Breweries across the country sent in over 6,000 beers to be judged in the U.S. Open Beer Championships, an annual international brewing industry competition.
Georgia breweries had a strong showing in the awards. A total of 16 breweries across the state took home 29 awards in 28 categories, ranging from ales and lagers to stouts and dark beers.
Silver Bluff Brewing Co. in downtown Brunswick earned the silver medal in the international-style pilsner category with its Silver Bluff Mexican Lager.
“We’ve only been in business for six months and to win that during a pandemic, it’s very uplifting,” said Chris Moline, a partner at the business. “It made all the hard work and wait worth it.”
It was his first competition, Moline said, and the biggest anyone at Silver Bluff has been a part of.
“This was the first majors that we were open for and that we entered,” said Jeff Coyle, one of the brewery’s co-founders. “Winning our first major entry is amazing for us.”
Coyle said the win is a big deal because the beverage that won is one of their flagship year-round beers.
“There’s two main styles of Mexican lager people are familiar with,” Coyle said. “Aguilera and a Vienna-style lager. Ours is really in between. It’s one we’ve really focused on because it’s very accessible and, being in Coastal Georgia, it’s a good outdoor beer.
“It’s one we worked on for a long time and have been refining. It’s really at its peak.”
The category Silver Bluff earned the silver award in is typically a challenging one, he said. Most entries are Mexican lagers, which shows the local brewery’s product stands out when matched against many from across the country.
Coyle said the company already has its eyes on the upcoming World Beer Cup and Greatest American Beer Festival.
Along with a strong showing internationally, Coyle said Silver Bluff is doing quite well for itself on the business end as well.
“It’s been really amazing. Our distributor, Savannah Distributing, they’ve been amazing at getting us into bars and restaurants, package stores and supermarkets,” Coyle said. “The location on Newcastle (Street), we’re really seeing businesses and all these places having, all things considered, a super-strong season.”
With the 250th anniversary of the city of Brunswick’s founding coming in 2021, he said many Brunswick businesses are looking to make the coming year a banner one.