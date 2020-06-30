The long wait is nearly over for people waiting to sip on a beer produced by Brunswick’s newest brewery.
When doors to Silver Bluff Brewing officially open at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 1325 Newcastle St., patrons are certain to find a cold brew they will like out of the 11 different selections on tap, said Chris Moline, one of four owners of the brewery.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this day a long time.”
The head brewer, Brodie Pierce, moved to the Golden Isles from Texas to be Silver Bluff’s head brewer. He has won prestigious brewing awards, including a gold medal and the U.S. Open Beer Championship and a bronze medal at the Los Angeles International Beer Competition.
“Brodie is a technical brewer who enjoys quality-focused beers, and he takes pride in the consistency of his product,” said Jeff Coyle, also an owner of the brewery. “He has experience in all areas of brewing, ranging from recipe development to yeast management. Brewhouse safety is particularly important to Brodie, and he has been instrumental in the development of Silver Bluff’s safety standards.”
Selection includes Alpha Gold Pale Ale, with a 4.6 percent alcohol content and a more robust American Pale Ale at 5.2 percent alcohol content. An American IPA and Chatham Rinse NZ IPA have a higher alcohol content.
Other beers on the list include Pamlico Porter, Needlerush Hefeweizen, Mexican Lager, Golden Ale, Costa Irish Red Ale, Black Banks American Stout and Beekeeper DIPA. Several more beers are scheduled for release over the July 4th holiday weekend.
“Brodie stays abreast of current trends in brewing, but his methods are rooted in tried-and-true practices that withstand the test of time,” Coyle said.
Moline said the brewery will have 10 employees and several varieties of the beer in cans and growlers that will be distributed for sale by local retailers in the region.
While only light snacks will be sold at the brewery, Moline said people are welcome to get a carryout at a local restaurant and sit in the outdoor beer garden to eat their meals while sipping on one of the brewery’s selections. He said a food truck may park near the brewery from time to time, including this upcoming weekend.
“We want to encourage and complement the businesses downtown,” he said.
The brewery will also have a gift shop where hats, T-shirts, magnets, growlers and other merchandise will be sold.
Silver Bluff Brewing will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.