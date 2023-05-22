Residents in the Golden Isles don’t have to travel far to drink one of the best beers in the world.
Silver Bluff Brewery’s Mexican Lager has been awarded a silver medal at The World Beer Cup. The international competition is nicknamed the “Olympics of beer.”
The World Beer Cup is considered the most prestigious beer competitions in the world, judged by more than 200 highly qualified beer professionals. The competition featured 2,376 breweries who submitted 10,213 beers from 51 countries.
Mexican Lager earned the silver medal in the pilsner category, with Little Wing by Horse Thief Hollow Brewing Co. winning the gold medal and Icicle Premium Pilsner by Icicle Brewing Co. taking the bronze medal.
Mexican Lager is the Brunswick micro brewery’s best-selling beer, sold in stores throughout Georgia. The brewery plans to market the lager and other Silver Bluff beers to 44 states.
The brewery also plans to participate in next year’s World Beer Cup competition in Las Vegas. The competition celebrates the art and science of brewing and promotes international brewing excellence. It acknowledges only the finest beers worldwide, ensuring consumers have access to exceptional brands.
“This is a remarkable achievement for Silver Bluff and a testament to our team’s dedication and passion for brewing,” said Jeff Coyle, co-founder of Silver Bluff Brewing. “We are incredibly proud of Mexican Lager’s success. It’s a wonderful validation of our commitment to quality, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional beers to our customers. Especially as we expand our distribution of it along with our Golden Isles IPA and Beekeeper DIPA nationwide this year.”