Lucky, the golden retriever best known for his skills as a “silent reader,” brought his talents to FACES preschool this week to celebrate the Read Across Georgia initiative.
Lucky and his owner, Ron Binkney, shared a story with the preschool students at FACES on Tuesday, as part of their ongoing efforts to get students excited about reading and to help reluctant readers find joy in books.
Binkney sat down on the stage in Burroughs-Molette Elementary’s gymnasium and, with Lucky sitting next to him, instructed the dog to turn the book’s pages with his muzzle by stating, “Page.”
Lucky learned this trick several years ago, when Binkney was helping his young grandson practice reading.
The FACES students leaned forward as Binkney and Lucky read, and many expressed delight at this neat trick.
Applause from students and their teachers echoed through the school gym when Binkney and Lucky closed the book.
They were equally pleased by the other tricks Lucky showcased, which included rolls on the stage, balancing acts and more.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Voices coordinate the statewide push for literacy to encourage young readers to explore reading and hone their skills.
“Last year, we went to Savannah and read with the governor, and he’s doing the virtual reading this week,” Binkney said.
Scott Hendley, with the K-9 Corner on St. Simons, joined Binkney and Lucky during their visit at FACES. He brought along golden retriever Bo and another dog, Mimi.
Hendley led the training for Binkney and Lucky several years ago and helped them perfect their silent reading experience.
He shared etiquette and safety tips with the FACES students about the best ways to interact with dogs. After being bitten in the face by a dog as a child, Hendley never lost his love for animals. Instead, he learned about the importance of approaching a stranger’s pets in the safest way.
“I tried to go up to pet the dog … and I didn’t ask for permission,” he said. “This dog was scared.”
He showed the students how to approach dogs without putting hands too quickly in their face or startling them.
“Never go rushing up and putting your hands right in their face,” he said. “Always let the dog come up to you. And it’s always better to pet the dog on the side of their neck or the side of their back right here.”
Bo, who has been with Hendley for many years, has helped him trained about 600-700 dogs.
“He knows about 65 commands, and he’s just an amazing dog,” Hendley said.
Binkney encouraged the students and their teachers to follow Lucky on YouTube at “Reading Is a Trick for Lucky,” where they can find videos of Lucky reading.