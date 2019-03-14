Breast cancer is a disease that has somehow touched the lives of most in this community. An upcoming golf tournament and silent auction fundraiser will offer a way for residents of the Golden Isles to join the fight against breast cancer.
The annual Coastal Georgia “On Par” to Cure Breast Cancer golf tournament will take place March 25-26. Even non-golfers can support the event, through a social and silent auction that will take place the day before the tournament.
The social will take place March 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Tickets to the social cost $15 and include light plates and music. Raffle prizes will also be given away during the social.
The golf scramble will begin at 9 a.m. on March 26 and will be followed by a luncheon.
All money raised by the event will go to Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, a nonprofit that provides grants to organizations that offer free services for people who cannot afford breast healthcare. The money raised will stay local and support programs like the Mammograms in Motion mobile health unit run by Southeast Georgia Health System.
“We’ve got to rid of the breast cancer issue. It’s just got to go,” said Evie Keim, a member of the fundraising event’s organizing committee. “And one way to do that is with the Mobile Mammography unit. They just go everywhere in our local area … They picked up five cases this year of breast cancer, and they took care of them.”
This year’s silent auction will include a large variety of high-quality prizes on which to bid. Auction items include artwork by local artists, night stays at hotels, gift certificates to restaurants, fishing gear and chairs, golf lessons, jewelry and more.
Keim said the community annually steps up and provides donations to support the auction.
“We’re really grateful for their generosity, and they do that every year for us,” she said. “It’s hard to pick out particular items, because we have so many, which is really nice.”
Mike Murphy Kia is a sponsor of the event and has donated a car that will be available to win for a hole-in-one during the tournament.
Last year, the committee was able to donate $21,300 to Komen Coastal Georgia. This year, the fundraising goal is $22,500.
“It’s an opportunity to continue to fight breast cancer, but it is specific to our region,” said Carol Sabo, co-chair of the tournament. “Nothing goes to the national (Komen) office. It all goes to the local Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.”
Those interested in attending the social and silent auction or participating in the golf scramble are asked to call Sabo at 912-634-6867 or to email her at carol_sabo@hotmail.com.
Hole sponsors are also available, starting at $100, and table sponsors are available for $75.