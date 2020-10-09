Tuesday was the first time James Wise had ever staked a political sign in his yard and the first time he’d had someone trespass on his property to steal from him.
“It’s the same as if you stole a lawnmower or my son’s bicycle,” Wise said.
The 50-year-old contract paramedical examiner pays attention to politics but hasn’t gotten particularly engaged in the campaigning side of things.
The first sign wasn’t a big investment. It was provided free by the Glynn County Republican Party’s Frederica Road headquarters.
The idea of someone trespassing on his property in Northwood Estates to take something is an entirely separate matter, however, he said.
“It’s like anything else, (like) if I had a bike or have a boat and they came up and took that,” Wise said. “Respect my property and my beliefs. That goes both ways.”
A campaign sign going missing is far from an anomaly in an average campaign season. There’s something different about this one, though, said Glynn GOP Chair Ginny Hall.
“This started a couple of weeks ago,” Hall said. “It’s been rampant.”
St. Simons Island, in particular, has been a hotspot for sign theft.
It’s not unique to the Republican Party. Glynn County Democrats Chair Julie Jordan said campaign signs for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are common targets on St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island. Most times, they’re stolen from front yards.
“They cost a lot of money, but we don’t sweat it,” Jordan said. “They can come get more from our headquarters in Lanier Plaza.”
A contributing factor to the sign thefts in those areas might be the heavily polarized political climate, she said.
“It’s just pretty hyper-partisan and you’re getting people who are very passionate about their candidates and taking signs, which I don’t condone at all,” Jordan said.
Theft isn’t the only possible explanation for some of the disappearances. For code enforcement officers in the city of Brunswick and Glynn County, pulling up signs in public rights-of-way is a routine part of the job.
Between 80 and 100 signs have been picked up this year from public spaces and taken to Glynn County Public Works’ headquarters on U.S. 341 alone, according to government officials
Code enforcement doesn’t typically pick up signs in the dead of night, however, and Hall said she’s seen evidence that several were indeed stolen.
“I ain’t going to say some don’t get stolen,” said Micky Milton, Glynn County code enforcement manager. “Sometimes they call and I say, ‘We didn’t get your signs,’ but sometimes the state, the DOT, picks them up.”
Wise tried to set his sign well back from the property line and didn’t see how it could be in the right-of-way. He’s convinced thieves took his sign and took steps this week to protect his new one, which cost him a bit of money. Tools of the craft: a fishing line and a bell.
“If someone tries to pull the sign, it rings the bell in my house and I can come out,” Wise said. “I don’t want to hurt anybody. I’m not going to come out with a gun or anything, but they’re stealing from me.”