Some might question the wisdom or intelligence of workers who are dangling on cables on the Sidney Lanier Bridge 400 feet above the ground.
But that’s OK. Those responsible for the safety of those performing maintenance on the bridge question the intelligence of some of the motorists driving through the construction zone.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials assigned to the maintenance project that began in early January have seen motorists texting or taking photos or video on their cell phones of the workers hanging high atop the bridge on cables.
It makes the nerve-wracking job even scarier when motorists aren’t giving their undivided attention to the road ahead while driving through the one-lane construction zone, said Jill Nagel, a GDOT communications officer.
“When you’re in a work zone, slow down,” she said. “These guys are doing a job that’s dangerous.”
Speeding and distracted motorists aren’t the only concerns for GDOT officials and contractors toiling on the $6.5 million maintenance project.
They’re also on the alert for wind, rain and the threat of lightning, which force the suspension of work. Dewey Rozier, GDOT project manager, said it’s up to the contractor to decide when to withdraw because of weather conditions. They are constantly monitoring the weather electronically and visually.
“You can see it coming,” he said of an approaching thunderstorm.
Rozier said the temperature at the highest heights of the bridge is 10 to 15 degrees cooler than on the surface of the structure.
As for the intelligence of the workers inspecting cables before wrapping them with two layers of tape to protect them from the elements, they are a smart bunch.
“These guys are all engineers,” Rozier said. “If they see anything up there, they bring it to our attention.”
As for scaling the cables, Rozier wants nothing to do with that part of the job.
“I wouldn’t get up there. No sir!” he said.
The engineers use robots to wrap the tape over the thick cables that support the suspension bridge. Only eight of the robots exist in the world, and two of them are dedicated to the bridge project.
The tape provides ultraviolet protection so the pipes surrounding the cables don’t crack or peel, said David Johnson, an inspector with Atlas Technical Support.
“The bridge is in good shape,” he said. “We want to make sure it stays in good shape.”
Johnson said he was part of the crew that constructed the bridge, which was completed in 2003. This is the first time the cables have been wrapped since the bridge was built, he said.
Johnson has been to the very top of Sidney Lanier Bridge, but that was in the past. He said he’s leaving the high altitude maintenance work on the cables to the engineers.
“There’s no other view like that,” he said.
He offers his own description of those who don’t mind working so high up from the ground.
“They’re adrenaline junkies,” he said. “That’s what they are.”
Nagel said the work should be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.