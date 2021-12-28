The 2021 shrimp season will close at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, bringing an end to a high-yield season.
This year, 228 licensed shrimpers collectively landed 2.3 million pounds of shrimp worth $11.9 million between January and November.
That amounts to a 7.4% increase over the five-year average haul and 14.3% over the five-year average selling price.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources uses headcount to determine when shrimp season opens and closes, said DNR spokesman Tyler Jones.
The headcount is the number of shrimp with heads-on that make up a pound. When the number exceeds the 20-year average, shrimp season closes on Dec. 31.
The DNR commissioner can extend the season if the average size in a month stays above the 20-year average.
“The bigger they are, the fewer it takes (to make a pound), so that means we may keep it open longer,” Jones said. “This year, we didn’t. Last year we kept it open into January.”
The 20-year average is 42.4 shrimp to a pound.
In December, the headcount was 53.2, meaning shrimp season was required to close on Dec. 31 by law.
“That’s not an abnormal thing, it’s OK. We’re closing it to make sure the spring harvest will be adequate,” Jones said.
The season can open as early as May 15 and closes automatically on Dec. 31 unless the commissioner extends it.
The headcount is based on the DNR’s long-running Ecological Monitoring Trawl Survey, which has been conducted monthly since 1976. At 36 sites across the Georgia coast — 18 of which are near St. Simons, Cumberland and Sapelo islands — headcounts are checked and aggregated into an average representing the entire coastline, Jones said.