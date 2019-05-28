High temperatures are hitting 90 degrees or more, and coming with the heat is a changing of the seasons for shrimp and wild oysters in state waters. The state Department of Natural Resources announced commercial and recreational shrimp season kicks off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, while commercial and recreational wild oyster harvesting closes 6 a.m. Saturday, not to reopen until Sept. 30.
“The data collected through DNR’s Ecological Monitoring Trawl Survey show that Georgia shrimp numbers are in great shape this year and are higher than average at the moment,” B.J. Hilton, a DNR marine biologist, said in a statement. “We feel the numbers and count size are where they need to be to open the fishery in Georgia’s state waters.
“The water temperature is well above what last year’s averages, which allowed inland waters to warm faster and speed up the growth and development of the shrimp in estuaries. In turn, the shrimp migrated to sounds and beaches earlier than normal to spawn.”
State waters extend from the shore to three miles out. This is the third-earliest shrimp season opening since 1977.
Once Wednesday rolls around, commercial shrimpers using power-drawn trawls can operate in state waters from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Federal waters are open 24 hours a day.
They also must use certified bycatch reduction devices and turtle excluder devices while working both state and federal waters. DNR also reminds trawlers there’s a 1,000-foot boating safety zone along the beaches of Sea, St. Simons and Jekyll islands in Glynn County.
The closing of wild oyster harvesting is to reduce the chances of people contracting illnesses from Vibrio parahaemolyticus, instances of which increase in filter-feeding shellfish as waters warm.
“This closure ensures that Georgia meets the requirements of the National Shellfish Sanitation Program to protect public health by implementing a Vp control plan,” Dominic Guadagnoli, shellfish fishery manager for the DNR Coastal Resources Division, said in a statement. “We expect this closure to have little adverse impact on recreational and commercial oyster harvesters, since most individuals refrain from eating freshly harvested wild oysters during the summer months when the combination of spawning and warm water makes oysters less desirable as seafood.”