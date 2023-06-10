Georgia’s shrimp season should start well when it opens June 20, but scientists and shrimpers expect it will taper off as fall settles in the Golden Isles.
That has been the case the past couple of years when shrimpers are allowed to trawl in state waters, which extend to three miles offshore, said Frank Owens, owner of City Market in Brunswick. He expects to see the same thing this year when unloading boats at the market’s docks in Brunswick.
There are some of the desirable, plump, white roe shrimp being caught already. But how good those catches are and for how long that quality lasts is hard to tell, Owens said.
“Today I unloaded some boats that were about half white shrimp and half brown shrimp,” Owens said this week. “These last few years, spring has been good, but fall has been a bit off.”
Eddie Leonard, who oversees shrimp data collection for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Marine Fisheries Section of the Coastal Resources Division, said the state shrimp fishing season is opening a little late this year based on data that shows the shrimp aren’t all spawning at once.
“Data collected during CRD’s Ecological Monitoring Trawl Survey indicates that shrimp populations may benefit from a short delay in the opening of Georgia’s coastal state waters to the harvest of food shrimp,” Leonard said. “Key measurements including the number of shrimp per pound and advanced female reproductive status for May 2023 indicate that the fishery could benefit from waiting until the latter half of June to open the season.”
That data suggests that a warmer, wetter winter and an a rainy February produced conditions ripe for spawning earlier than in historical cycles.
“Under normal conditions, we see shrimp gear up to spawn in April and they would be ready to spawn in May,” Leonard said.
That would create a peak in late May of spawning. As those shrimp quickly grow to adulthood they move to deeper waters. They are caught in state waters, up to three-miles offshore, as they move out into the ocean.
But if all the shrimp aren’t spawning at the same time, it can impact the state shrimp fishing season, Leonard said.
“We saw at least one pulse of shrimp that came through early,” he said.
So rather than an entire annual crop of adult shrimp swimming through the Golden Isles’ inshore and nearshore waters at once, this year shrimpers may see only a partial crop, Leonard said.
Owens said that stable gas prices at a more reasonable price than in years past plays into the shrimping industry’s favor this summer.
Market forces, on the other hand, may not be. A flood of foreign farm-raised shrimp is keeping prices of fresh, wild Georgia shrimp lower. Owens said that is why he encourages everyone to eat wild-caught shrimp.
“They taste better,” he said.
When the state shrimp season opens June 20, commercial shrimp trawlers can operate in the state’s territorial waters from shore to three nautical miles out to sea. Past that waters are federally managed. Trawlers may operate in state waters from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. All trawlers are required to use a certified bycatch reduction device and turtle excluder device.
Anyone with questions about the state shrimp fishing season can contact the CRD at 912-264-7218 or visit www.CoastalGaDNR.org.