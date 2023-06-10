Shrimp Season.jpg
Frank Owens, owner of City Market in Brunswick, fills bags with shrimp at the City Market docks on Thursday.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Georgia’s shrimp season should start well when it opens June 20, but scientists and shrimpers expect it will taper off as fall settles in the Golden Isles.

That has been the case the past couple of years when shrimpers are allowed to trawl in state waters, which extend to three miles offshore, said Frank Owens, owner of City Market in Brunswick. He expects to see the same thing this year when unloading boats at the market’s docks in Brunswick.

