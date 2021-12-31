Families looking for a New Year’s Eve celebration that doesn’t involve staying up until midnight need look no further than the city of Brunswick’s annual Shrimp Drop this evening in Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
From 6 to 8 p.m., the park will play host to a festival that will include food trucks, ax throwing and other games and activities, bounce houses, vendors and live music from the Pine Box Dweller.
“It’s in Mary Ross Park, so it’s in a nice open area,” said Mathew Hill, director of the Downtown Development Authority. “It’s early, so you don’t have to have the kids out real late. If you’ve got a babysitter, mom and dad can come to this with their family and then drop the kids off and go out for their adult New Year’s.”
The Shrimp Drop was a relatively short-lived city tradition that began in the 1980s. At least that’s as early as Hill’s research took him.
The city discontinued the event in the early 2000s.
With residents looking for outdoor activities following the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, the DDA revived the event.
“Last year, since things were opening up after quarantine, we decided we’d bring it back,” Hill said. “This year the weather will be a whole lot warmer. It wasn’t cold (last year), but it’s nothing like it’s going to be tomorrow.”
Last year, the city held a competition to decide whose homemade giant shrimp design would be featured in the main event, which involves lowering the fake shrimp into a pit of red balloons — a less messy alternative to cocktail sauce.
Rather than holding another contest this year, Hill said the city is borrowing Bob the Shrimp from the Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet.
For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com/event/shrimp-drop.
“I hope people come out and enjoy the evening,” Hill said.