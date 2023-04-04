Roger “Rabbit” Cummings doesn’t know exactly how long he and the two crew members of the Miss Hopkins shrimp trawler floated in the water after jumping from the burning boat, but it seemed like a while.
Cummings, the vessel’s captain, guesses they were adrift for about 45 minutes, donning lifejackets and keeping a tight grip on a hatch from the vessel before a speed boat came by and pulled the trio from the water while the Miss Hopkins was engulfed in flames nearby. They were about four miles off the coast of Jekyll Island.
“It seemed like a long time,” Cummings said, “But it might not have been that long.”
Cummings, who has shrimped commercially since 1979 out of Darien, was worried about sharks, about ensuring he and another crew member who aren’t strong swimmers were still floating, and about getting far enough away from the Miss Hopkins to be safe.
Eventually, a smaller boat that had seen the black plume of smoke on the horizon while in the Jekyll Sound pulled them from the water. The smoke was visible Friday afternoon on both Jekyll and St. Simons islands.
Cummings and crew members Mitchell Meeks and Tracy Palmer were safe once aboard the boat that rescued them as they watched the boat, and in Cummings’ case his livelihood, burn.
He said it was around noon on Friday when the boat began having engine and generator trouble. Cummings attempted to fix the issues multiple times, getting everything running again a couple of times only to have it all shut down again.
Cummings decided it was time to pull the nets out of the water and focus on the problems when things went from bad to worse.
“I started smelling some wiring getting hot,” he said. “I looked around and couldn’t see anything at first.”
He disconnected the battery from the generator, but it was too late. Cummings believes a wiring short sparked the blaze.
“It just started (billowing) smoke up from the cabin and out the back of it,” he said, remembering that he attempted to go into the engine room to put the fire out. “It was just too hot to go down there.”
Cummings called a friend and fellow shrimper, Tom Townsend, to tell him what had happened. Townsend was about a mile away and came to help. By the time he arrived, Cummings said the crew had been pulled from the water by the first boat to arrive. They then boarded Townsend’s boat and next a Department of Natural Resources boat, which took them back to the boat ramp at Jekyll Island.
“It went quick,” Cummings said. “This is my first time experiencing a fire like this on a boat.”
Cummings operates the boat for owner Mark Hopkins and uses his own computers and other equipment to do so. Despite his best efforts, it was all lost in the fire.
“It was kind of scary,” he said.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the incident.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said debris from what he believes is the Miss Hopkins began washing ashore on St. Simons Island as early as Friday. A tank washed up later Friday. A piece of wood was reported on East Beach Sunday and another square tank, which appears to have burned, was protruding from the sand next to the Johnson Rocks at Neptune Park on Saturday.
A Public works crew removed the tank from the water at Neptune Park on Monday.
Cummings’ wife, Wendy DeLoach-Cummings, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the owner of the boat on Sunday. She said all proceeds will go to Mark Hopkins, whose dream it was to own a shrimp vessel.
“WE ALL ARE ... DEVASTATED ... WE LOVED ...THE MISS HOPKINS,” the GoFundMe said, complete with capitalizations and punctuation. “THE BOAT IS INSURED ... BUT THE OWNER ... MR. MARK HOPKINS HAS NO CLUE TO THE OUTCOME OR HOW LONG THIS INVESTIGATION WILL BE.”
The GoFundMe has a goal of $20,000 and is called MR. MARK HOPKINS AND CREW ... MISS. HOPKINS.