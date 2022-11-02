Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.
The trio, owned by Chef Dave Snyder, are popular destinations for diners from near and far. Their menus are often featured at weddings and special events.
But another place their food shines is at the Shrimp and Grits Festival on Jekyll Island.
“We’ve been doing the Shrimp and Grits Festival for probably seven or eight years. I know we’ve been doing it as long as I’ve been with the company, which is nine years,” he said.
Of course, organizers had to press pause on the annual event in the fall of 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Come Friday, however, the event will officially return to Jekyll Island’s Historic District.
Young and the Halyard’s team will also be back, cooking up their variation of the beloved coastal dish.
“We take our recipe pretty much right from Halyard’s menu with our local stone-ground grits and house-made tasso. We will also feature things from the other restaurants like a dessert from Tramici or a taco from La Plancha,” he said. “It’s a little different than what we normally do but it’s a lot of fun to get out there under the oaks and see our guests in a different setting.”
While the cooking contest is about fun with flavors, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into pulling it off.
“It takes a lot to set it all up. We go through about 1,200 to 1,500 lbs of shrimp,” Young said. “But it’s a lot of fun and we’re looking forward to being back.”
Alexa Hawkins couldn’t agree more. The director of communications at Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) says they’re glad to debut the festival in its new November date, which begins at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.
“In 2019, we announced our plan to move the festival from September to November after a few close calls with hurricanes in years past. Unfortunately, even though we had already started the planning process, we didn’t get to complete the move in 2020 or 2021 because the pandemic presented too many safety issues,” she said.
“It’s exciting to finally be at the point where we can see the festival come to life once again and in a time of year where the weather is more mild and enjoyable for locals and visitors alike. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival which, due to the two-year cancellation, times out most appropriately with our ongoing 75th anniversary celebration of Jekyll Island State Park.”
In addition to Halyard’s Restaurant Group, there will be more than 20 other vendors, including food trucks, providing a variety of cuisines. Some other fan favorites include the Jekyll Island Club Resort, McGarvey’s Wee Pub and Zachry’s Riverhouse.
There will also be more than 130 participants in the artists’ market, with many Georgia Grown vendors.
Another popular element is the Craft Brew Fest (a festival within a festival). Attendees will receive 20 tasting tickets to sample beer, ready-to-drink wine and cocktails from popular Georgia brands, including namesake Jekyll Island Brewing.
Entertainment is another cornerstone of the event. On Friday, there will be a performance by The Tams, followed by a one-night-only fireworks show to kick off the weekend. Saturday night will also feature a performance by the band TRIBUTE, a celebration of the Allman Brothers.
All told, Hawkins feels like it’s a recipe for a memorable weekend.
“It’s hard to believe this festival has served this community for 15 years, growing to one of the largest in the region and welcoming visitors to Jekyll Island and Georgia’s coast from all over the country,” she said.
“It’s a celebration of not just the dish itself, but the other flavors of the south — the music, the local restaurants, the Georgia Grown farmers and craftsmen, and the rich history that started in this community.”