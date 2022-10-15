The Golden Ray may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, thanks to the new documentary movie “Ship Happens.”
Local businessman Stephen Prince, the movie’s producer, realized shortly after the cargo ship capsized in St. Simons Sound in September 2019 that the accident will be remembered as a significant event in Glynn County history.
Prince said he made the mistake of telling a friend he was thinking about hiring a film crew to make a documentary about the Golden Ray, basically obligating himself to ensure one was made.
“I was just thinking someone needed to record this event,” Prince said. “I wanted to record the Golden Ray so 100, 150 years from now our (descendants) will have a historic rendering.”
The end result is a 90-minute documentary, “Ship Happens,” that premiered Thursday at the Ritz Theatre.
Prince told the audience he had no idea it would take two years for the ship to be removed from the sound when he met with a film crew in Nashville, Tenn., shortly after the accident.
Co-director Josh Gilligan said there were challenges documenting the wreck such as limitations on how close they could get to the wreck, restrictions on drones flying overhead to film the salvage operation, and the unexpected length of time to remove the ship from the channel.
Gilligan said he spent a lot of time reviewing public records and news articles about the capsized ship while they were waiting for the salvage operation to begin. There was no hesitation about accepting the project, even after they realized it was going to take more than a couple of months to remove the wreck.
“We felt it was a story that wasn’t being told,” he said. “We tried to shoot something every day.”
Once the salvage operation began, there were many other challenges documenting the accident, including strong tides and unpredictable weather that Gilligan said made him empathetic toward the crews tasked with the salvage operation. But the project was also compelling and fulfilling.
“It was a blast,” he said. “We fell in love with St. Simons Island. We made it work.”
Jordan Bellamy, the other co-director, said there were a lot of days when he and Gilligan would be at the site at 2 a.m. for the start of a very long day. Other times, particularly during breaks in the salvage operation, he said it was “like watching paint dry.”
Bellamy said the breaks in the salvage operation enabled them to edit film as it went along.
He said the movie shown Thursday had a final edit three hours before the premier.
“The whole time, this was our priority,” he said. “We’re really proud of it.”
Former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey was in the audience for the premier. He played a role in the movie, which was filmed while he was still in office.
“It was a really good movie,” he said. “I was glad to be part of it.”
Prince said the documentary tells the story in a straightforward way without casting blame or criticism. It will be entered in film festivals and is being shopped to different networks, including Netflix.
“It’s not political, analytical,” Prince said. “It’s the rendering of the story as best we could.”