While the lack of affordable housing in Glynn County can be tied to many causes, contractors point to a shortage of construction labor and building materials.
Both shortages cause construction timelines for homes to extend, as well as prices to increase.
“It’s a pretty universal problem. You take the supply chain issues and you take the labor issues — it’s a formula for disaster in a country that’s built on growth, construction and housing,” said Stephen Prince, a property investor.
One part of the equation, Prince explained, is that there is not enough skilled construction labor in Glynn County and in the rest of the nation. To meet the growing demand for labor, the construction industry will need to hire nearly 650,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2022, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors model.
Kevin Mobley, general manager at America’s Home Place in Brunswick, said the shortage is affecting Glynn County the same way it’s affecting the rest of the nation.
Due to the labor shortage, Mobley has seen labor prices increase with every scope of work that goes into building a home.
“It doesn’t really matter if you’re talking about concrete work, plumbers, electricians. All those things have increased [in price],” Mobley said. “Some of the scopes that we do turn-key, which means that we’re hiring somebody to do the work and they buy their own material, those prices have gone up as well.”
Along with labor shortages, contractors are struggling to get the materials they need to build new homes. Mobley said different materials at different times have become hard to get.
“In the past year and a half, we’ve had challenges getting everything from paint to windows to certain colors of shingles or various clips that we may use for hurricane strappings. Even something as seemingly insignificant as the clips that hold shelving up, all of a sudden you can’t find them,” Mobley said.
“There’s very few things that we’ve had that at some point there hasn’t been a shortage of it.”
Mobley said the shortage of supplies means contractors are waiting longer for materials to come, which extends the time it takes to build a new house.
“We’ve seen, on average, the time for us to build a home has increased by probably three months. It’s been really unprecedented. We haven’t seen anything like this as far as the difficulty to get a house out of the ground and finished,” Mobley said.
The COVID-19 pandemic threw a kink in the international distribution of all building materials, Prince said.
“Here we are, even two years later and still haven’t fully recovered. I’m baffled by the fact that we’re having the problem acquiring materials as we are in the United States,” Prince said.
Due to shortages the construction industry currently faces, Mobley said the cost to build a house has gone up by approximately 20% to 25%. He said a common problem he runs into is the appraisals on new homes are struggling to keep up with the real-time cost of what it takes to build a house.
Mobley said it’s going to take a while for everything to find its equilibrium again, but he thinks there will be improvements in the future.
“I think we’ll see some improvements as the supply chain catches up with the demand that we have. Of course, the economy does appear to be slowing down a bit so I think that’s going to play into it as well,” Mobley said.