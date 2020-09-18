As much as 20 percent of the housing stock on St. Simons Island is tied up in vacation rentals, Glynn County commissioners believe.
“A little less than a year ago, (short-term rental booking website) VRBO … on St. Simons Island alone had over 1,500 listings of houses and condos for rent. That’s with the background of 7,500 housing units,” said Commissioner Peter Murphy, who represents the island. “Doing the math, 20 percent of the housing units were listed on St. Simons Island on VRBO alone.”
Rentals countywide go for an average of $343 a night, he told his six fellow commissioners at Thursday night’s meeting, indicating a large and unregulated industry.
“This represents a staggering revenue stream, but currently we have no mechanism to certify we have uniform and full compliance,” Murphy said.
More than just a source of income, short-term rentals are a source of trouble for full-time St. Simons Island residents, Murphy said Thursday and on past occasions.
They impact the quality of life by bringing in rotating groups of people who may not have much interest in parking etiquette, proper garbage disposal or the normally quiet nature of the neighborhoods they’re staying in.
Many people have bought homes in neighborhoods around the county in pursuit of “quiet tranquility” and now “find themselves up against rental units,” Murphy said.
In addition, vacation rentals compete with the highly-regulated hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast businesses but don’t follow the same safety standards, Murphy said.
Murphy said he’s spoken with lodging business owners who feel vacation rentals aren’t operating on a level playing field.
Some in the rental and realty industries don’t agree, Murphy said, but a form of license with a unique assigned number and a record of the associated addresses are the most basic essentials for ensuring compliance with ordinances.
A committee of local Realtors, representatives of the lodging industry and short-term rental owner did not feel the registry of short-term rental locations was necessary.
Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Scott McQuade said the real estate contingent had concerns about the stipulation. Instead, the committee suggested an alternative requirement that rental owners price a bed tax payment certificate as proof of compliance.
Murphy said providing too much insulation between the county’s enforcement mechanisms and rental properties would make it “virtually impossible” to make sure they’re following the rules.
The last draft of the ordinance presented to the public would require rentals to meet health, fire and other building codes, set parking standards, limit the size of renting parties and make rental owners get licenses before doing business, among other things.
To get a license, the owner would have to provide a name, phone number and address, proof of ownership of the rental unit and a local contact to deal with any issues that arise. The license number would have to be displayed in the rental unit, and any advertising would have to display it.
The draft ordinance did not give a specific license fee but made reference to one as a requirement of applying.
Murphy first proposed regulations in 2017, specifically pointing to the short-term rental booking company Airbnb as a service some used to avoid paying the 5 percent bed tax, which is charged per night on lodging rentals.
Fifteen other counties and municipalities have imposed regulations on short-term rentals, including the Jekyll Island Authority. It has one of the most comprehensive ordinances, Murphy said, which requires rental owners to get a license and submit to unannounced safety inspections.
As with other county ordinances, Murphy said this one would be complaint-driven. Inspections would be conducted based on reports of non-compliance, not at random.
The proposed regulation is not an attempt to come down hard on property owners, he said, but to give county residents the tools, lacking a home-owners’ association, to protect their communities.
Matt Curtis, a specialist in the field of municipal codes, sat in on the meeting. He is the founder of Austin, Texas, based Smart City Policy Group, a firm that helps governments develop effective ordinance enforcement policies.
“The data shows that a lot of people are choosing this as a type of travel because it’s what they’re becoming used to, especially if they’re staying for a lot of time,” Curtis said.
The average stay in a hotel is about one night, he said, and one guest on average. Short-term rentals, on the other hand, have average stays of five to six nights and four guests.
Vacation rentals don’t fit neatly into the same category as other types of lodgings, he said. They’re typically owned by individuals, not companies, who aren’t prepared to take on a lot of overhead costs. A major concern when implementing regulations is that owners will either abandon the business or simply attempt to avoid the rules.
Glynn County’s most recent proposition is on the right track, he said.
“I don’t find it to be overreaching or heavy-handed so that it would drive activity underground,” Curtis said.Commissioners weren’t ready to proceed with the new regulations and opted to give the county’s legal counsel time to “clean it up” before bringing it back up in the near future.
In other business, the commission approved a new policy allowing Glynn County Police Department officers who live in neighboring counties to take their vehicles home and accepted a Georgia Department of Transportation grant that will help pay for new pedestrian paths on Harry Driggers Boulevard.
Commissioners held a closed session at the end of the meeting and upon returning to open session voted to pay a $15,000 worker’s comp claim.