Glynn County has been the “wild west” of short-term rentals for a long time.
The Glynn County Commission wants to impose some law and order on the “chaos,” but some believe it should stay that way.
“All eyes are on Glynn County, really, to see how local governments are going to handle it,” said Pam O’Dell, executive director of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Georgia. “We have a very acrimonious relationship, the STRs and some neighborhoods, and now the commissions have to bring this under control.”
Looking for a solution to complaints about short-term rentals, the county commission began speaking with California-based consultant Host Compliance, a firm specializing in helping local governments create and enforce short-term rental ordinances.
During a short period prior to its second meeting with the commission, Host Compliance Chief Commercial Officer Paul Hetherington said the company found 2,175 listings in Glynn County on various rental websites.
Based on that data, he estimated the county may be home to as many as 1,285 individual rentals. The overwhelming majority were rentals for entire homes, as opposed to single rooms or attached dwellings.
Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy said he’s gotten quite a few complaints from constituents he considers to be trustworthy and whose way of life is being negatively impacted by short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.
“When you add in the noise factor, the car factor, the trash that’s produced, that can become a quality of life issue in a single-family neighborhood,” Murphy said.
According to Hetherington, the largest concentration of rentals can be found in Murphy’s district, made up of St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands. Murphy sees Host Compliance as the solution or at least the best one the commission has available.
“Host Compliance is a West Coast, big-city solution,” O’Dell said. “... They work in San Francisco environments, where people do not know one another, where you have significant crime, et cetera. It’s an entirely different model of approaching this.”
Setting up a peer oversight program in Glynn County is something of a summer project for O’Dell, to show the county commission they don’t need to go to such lengths to bring short-term rental owners in line.
“We try to solve problems the government can’t solve to stop neighborhood complaints and make them happy so they don’t run to their commissioner and say ‘I can’t live here anymore,’ so we’re very neighbor-focused,” O’Dell said.
It’s a system that’s proven effective in many other communities, she said. Her association, STROAGA, works as a middle-man between local rental owners and their local governments. They work with local rental owners to negotiate standards of conduct, and the owners agree to abide by them as long as the government won’t interfere, she explained.
“Once they get that list and sign up with us, we have systems in place we developed in a template,” O’Dell said. “When a neighbor complains, we handle that complaint and we handle it efficiently and through the owner so the government doesn’t have to be involved. Neighbor-to-neighbor is what we’re probably what we’re going to call it here.
“We are getting it together (on St. Simons Island) and developing a list of things we all agree to so bad actors don’t give us a bad name, hurt our image and don’t prevent us from operating.”
Methods of enforcement and punishment have taken different forms in different places, but there are some commonalities.
In particular, she said successful short-term rental owner associations maintain strong communications between all members, keep very thorough records of their tenants, require deposits and aren’t afraid to kick bad tenants out when they cross the line and start disturbing neighbors.
They also maintain open and clear lines of communication with their neighbors. Some appoint a representative that can be reached at all times, while others take anonymous reports via a website or toll-free number.
“In Glynn County, there have been persistent problems, no leadership, and it’s ideal for our organization,” O’Dell said.
Given the opportunity, most will obey the rules laid out before them to avoid making trouble for others, she said. They just have to be given that direction.
Wesley Joiner, who manages short-term rentals on St. Simons Island and elsewhere, says the island already enjoys something of a peer network among rental owner.
“We all give each other a call and say ‘Something’s wrong here’ and it always works out,” Joiner said.
If the county is out to push uniform rules on a very non-uniform community like St. Simons, Joiner said the county likely won’t garner much public favor. Citizens groups should be allowed to manage their own neighborhoods. If neighborhood residents want to control rentals, they should look into creating a covenant, he said.
If the county is out to collect taxes on short-term rentals, Joiner said there are easier ways than hiring Host Compliance.
“The most effective way to collect taxes — instead of using a company like Host Compliance which the county has to pay for and which, through my research, I’ve found are less than effective — is to pass regulations and hand it off to the booking agencies,” Joiner said.
Other localities and the state of Florida require AirBnB and companies like it to collect taxes off the top, which go straight to where they need to go.
Moreover, putting onerous regulations on rental owners could hurt the market, which he said brings a lot of money into St. Simons.
“If they put too many requirements on individuals, many may choose not to put their rooms or homes up for rent ... If you have smart, realistic regulations, people will comply. Business licenses, I don’t think people will have a problem with that. If the booking agency collects taxes, that’s a huge burden off the owner,” Joiner said.
He feels like Murphy is trying to push the regulations through too fast, without giving local rental owners a fair shake.
“Rushing something through without a public hearing and without a bidding process is bad government,” Joiner said. “And we need transparency with what the complaints are.”
For his part, Murphy didn’t budge.
“(O’Dell) thinks they can get this participatory situation of owners that rent and sort of self-police,” Murphy said.
When the county has tried to bring rental owners to account, Murphy said the code enforcement department often has to research the owners to find their identities. Even then, some hide behind corporations or use other means to conceal the true owner’s name.
“We get replies saying ‘Good luck finding me,’ or ‘You just want my tax money.’ Does that sound like someone who’s interested in self-policing?” Murphy said.
He didn’t feel like he’s been rushing anything. He set up the commission’s first meeting with Host Compliance in June 2018, nearly a year ago. On multiple occasions he’s said, if anything, the county isn’t moving fast enough.
The only way he feels the commission can solve the issues they hear about is to provide a set of rules in the county ordinances that address all these issues and to hand it off to code enforcement.
“Unfortunately you don’t write ordinances for the 80 percent who are going to voluntarily be good neighbors. You write them for the 20 percent who won’t,” Murphy said.
Rental owners that already conduct themselves well shouldn’t have anything to fear from new regulations, he added.
“If they’re already doing these things, what seems to be the challenge that they feel like they’re facing? If they’re already complaint, why is it such a burden to them to follow ordinances and regulations that will be no greater imposition than what they’re already doing?” Murphy said. “We are not in the minority here. People all around the country are doing it.”