Discussion on a proposed short-term rental ordinance will resume at the Brunswick City Commission meeting Wednesday.
A vote to approve the ordinance was tabled at the Jan. 19 meeting to give the newly elected city officials and the public more time to understand how it will affect the city.
The delay means city officials will hold two more public hearings before voting on the ordinance.
The proposed ordinance is similar to one enacted by Glynn County last year, using a third-party vendor to identify rental homes in the city and collect excise taxes.
The proposed ordinance would require owners to get an Accommodation Excise Tax Certificate from the city. It will be a violation to use, rent, offer or advertise a short-term rental within city limits without a valid certificate.
The certificate will be issued to a person with ownership interest in the short-term rental or to a managing agency or agent that manages the property.
Short-term rentals will be required to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in every bedroom and on all habitable floors. Rental homes will also be required to have a properly maintained fire extinguisher and solid waste collection service at least once a week.
There are limits on the number of vehicles, restrictions on the number of people on the property between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and a ban on using short-term rentals for commercial events. A local point of contact must be available 24 hours a day.
The proposed fee is $150 a year, with an annual renewal fee of $100 for each short-term rental.
Violators will be fined $250 for a first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for a third offense.
City officials expressed concerns about the growing number of short-term rentals and the impact they could have on the city’s housing stock and neighborhoods.
But the short-term rentals are already operating in the city, which is the reason city officials believe they need to be regulated.
Other business on the commission agenda for Wednesday include:
• Appointments to the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Glynn County Board of Health, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission.
• Consideration of purchases of a mini-excavator with mower attachment, a compact tractor and backhoe and an aerial lift bucket truck.
Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., in the second-floor meeting room. The meeting can also be watched online at facebook.com/city/bwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/j/93514528149.