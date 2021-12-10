A short-term rental ordinance will be considered Wednesday at the Brunswick City Commission meeting.
The ordinance, mirrored after one enacted by Glynn County earlier this year, uses a third-party vendor to identify rental homes in the city and collect excise taxes.
The ordinance will place limits on occupancy and the number of vehicles allowed. It also will require a local point of contact who’s available 24 hours a day.
Those who violate the ordinance will face a $250 fine for a first offense. A second offense within a 12-month period will cost $500. A third offense within a 12-month period will cost the offender $1,000.
Failure to pay taxes on a short-term rental could result in revocation of the certificate of operation.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. with a presentation on the city’s planned transit system.
Prior to the pandemic, the city was awarded a grant of more than $1.7 million to create a bus service. Six routes were planned inside the city and outside the city limits, with the county sharing some of the cost. The plan was to start out with small- to medium-sized buses.
The mass transit presentation will be followed with a presentation by the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer on its updated master plan.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution that would honor Ahmaud Arbery on one of the city’s main streets. The honorary designation will not change the name of Albany Street, but signs will be erected designating the street in honor of Arbery.
City officials will also consider a policy on the use of the city seal, logo and ancillary city logos by non-city organizations.
The logos are the city’s property and represent a “distinctive brand and reputation for excellence and innovation in municipal governance and public services,” according to the city.
The new policy, if approved, will regulate the use of the city seal and logos so they are used exclusively for city business.
There are limited circumstances under which third parties may be granted permission to use the city logos that will be considered on a case by case basis for reproduction such as websites, publications, print materials, emails, products, and signage.
Any use that falls outside of the policy specifications is strictly prohibited.