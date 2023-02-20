Two short films produced decades ago by an acclaimed jazz musician, one about African American history on St. Simons Island, will make their Coastal Georgia premieres next week in Glynn County.

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will present “The Soul of St. Simons Island and Tony Williams in Africa” at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center and at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 at College of Coastal Georgia’s Stembler Theater.

