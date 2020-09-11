The impact to shorelines in the Golden Isles from Hurricanes Matthew in 2017 and Irma a year later is still noticeable.
Brunswick city commissioners will learn more about a plan to respond to shoreline erosion, sea level rise and other issues during a presentation at Wednesday’s meeting.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a public hearing to discuss a Confederate monument in Hanover Square in downtown Brunswick. It will be followed by the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.
The presentation by Goodwyn Mills & Cawood, titled “Shoreline Assessment & Implementation Resiliency Plan,” was funded through a grant to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources from the Office for Coastal Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The presentation will include a review of vulnerable areas, the creation of living shorelines and constructed dunes, fencing, green infrastructure, sea walls, tide control and rip rap.
Other options to be presented include policy change, land preservation and elevating houses.
City officials also will consider a resolution expressing support for House Bill 1203. The proposed legislation would amend state statutes relating to arrests made by private citizens.
Commissions will consider a recommendation to adjust the building permit fee structure to make it more competitive with surrounding communities. City officials changed the fee structure in 2018 and have since learned Brunswick’s rates in some categories are much higher than comparable cities in the region.
The changes generated complaints, which is why commissioners are considering lowering the fees.
The proposed revised fees would lower the rates for both new residential and commercial buildings, including renovations and additions greater than $250,000.