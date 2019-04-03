Shore protection bill squeaks through House, goes to Kemp

Barring an unlikely veto from the governor, Georgia will have all-new jurisdictional lines dictating how it protects its coast. House Bill 445 — a Shore Protection Act revision years in the making — barely cleared its last hurdle Tuesday in the state House of Representatives, with a 93-75 vote.
Earlier in the day, it had to pass the Senate, where it was introduced by state Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah.
The last round of of the fight started then. He first asked for unanimous consent to pull the bill from the table, but state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, objected. A vote of 32-20 brought the bill to the floor.
“This law, when passed in 1979, established the presence of a 20-foot-tall tree, or a building older than 1979, to determine the jurisdictional area used to protect dunes,” Watson said. “However, as times has gone on, with storms and other factors, the use of the 20-foot-tall tree simply does not work anymore. You have trees that are particularly far inland….that require property owners to be in regulation who have no impact on the dune system, and for the (state Department of Natural Resources) to administer this, they literally visit every site with a 20-foot-tall stick to measure trees.
“House Bill 445 fixes this flawed methodology by removing the use of the tree and instead using the features of our coast to determine what is and what is not in jurisdiction. This is a much more consistent method that makes it easier for the department to administer this law and makes it easier for the property owners to understand where they are regulated or not, while still offering our coast protection.”
State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said H.B. 445 simply didn’t look like good legislation.
“I understand folks have been working on it, but it makes no sense to me that while we have lots of increasing extreme weather events, and rising sea levels — the road to Tybee’s getting washed out more and more frequently — that we would say that you could build, that our buffer would only be 25 feet,” Parent said. “That’s just not good public policy, it shouldn’t be allowed.”
Watson said the 25-foot jurisdictional area is already used and understood in the state code regarding stream and marsh buffers. Environmental advocates have requested jurisdictional areas of 100 feet or more for private property. H.B. 445 only allows for the 100-foot jurisdictional area on state property.
Karinshak proposed two floor amendments to the bill — the first would have specified what could not be considered “minor activity,” such as pool structures, shoreline engineering activities, concrete pouring and materials similar to poured concrete. Minor activities, under H.B. 445, can be approved outright by the DNR commissioner with a shorter public notice time and without being brought up in a public Shore Protection Committee meeting.
Amendment 2 would have increased the private property jurisdictional range to 100 feet. Amendment 1 failed 21-34, and Amendment 2 failed 22-33.
In presenting the minority report, Karinshak also knocked the elimination of the ability for localities to create their own SPA permitting entities, so SPA permit applications in those areas would go to those entities instead of the state committee.
“The two big issues that remain with this bill, on lines 52-54, the permit issuing authority is eliminated and prevents a local government from adopting a program of shore protection that goes beyond the state standard,” Karinshak said. “This is objectionable during a period of rising sea levels and increasing frequency and strength of storm events. As you know, local governments are the boots on the ground in the battle against the sea-level rise and shore protection.”
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said state governments could still use zoning laws to express their will. He also took exception with some of the criticism of dune crossovers as they would be permitted.
“Crosswalks can actually protect the dunes because you’re walking over them,” Ligon said. “When you don’t have a crosswalk, people walk and they trample them down and then that dune system is actually damaged. To do what we’ve been asked to do on this minority report is actually detrimental to our sand dune system.”
The Senate gave its OK with a vote of 35-21.
Later in the evening in the House, state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, gave a brief presentation of the bill and noted the Sea Island carve-out was removed in the Senate. He also chose to not yield to questions, which drew some laughs in the chamber, as officials tend to allow a question or two under normal circumstances.
“It’s been discussed over and over, Mr. Speaker, and I think everybody’s well aware of the bill, so I’ll yield the well,” Hogan said.
Regardless, a number of people used the period during the vote to ask questions of parliamentary inquiry to get their points across.
“Is it not true that the Shore Protection Act is the property owner’s first defense against flooding and storm surge, because the local governments don’t have beachfront setbacks more than 25 feet?” state Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, asked.
House Speaker David Ralston responded, “If the lady so states, I’m sure that she knows that of which she speaks.”
State Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, noted the extensive length of time taken to craft a bill and get it to pass, saying the provisions within represent the best-possible compromise between shore protection and property rights.
“This is something that most of us on Coastal Georgia think we need to vote on,” Stephens said.