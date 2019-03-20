One vote was all that stood between a controversial revision of the Shore Protection Act and a possible vote of the full state Senate, but the bill got that vote in Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
House Bill 501 — which covers a lot of regulatory ground — would reduce the SPA’s jurisdictional area to 25 feet, clarifies the definition of a dynamic dune field, allows for “minor activities” to go through a truncated approval process and basically exempts Sea Island from the act altogether.
“We’ve been having a discussion on the Shore Protection Act now for a couple years,” said Committee Chairman Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla. “We have been trying to find a way to address it. The current law is antiquated — it needs some massaging to bring it up to the 21st Century. I want to say thank you to Rep. (Don) Hogan for taking on the task. I know it’s no easy lift, and I appreciate your work on this so far, and I know we’ve had some discussions in the interim.”
The bill received three amendments in committee — two to clean up the language, and one that ensures that what’s referred to as the Sea Island carve-out doesn’t apply to beach areas with groins that were publicly funded, like on Tybee Island.
“On Tybee Island, we’ve got a couple of groins there,” said Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. “They’re most of the time about underwater, but there are groins there and they were publicly funded. The groins we’re talking about from (lines) 84 to 88 (in the bill) are on Sea Island, and Sea Island has put in a couple of groins to protect their beaches, and they’re right now renourishing their beach. They have spent $30 million with their groins and the renourishment project that they’ve got going on now.”
As in the House, committee members raised questions about eliminating part of the law that provides for local governments to set up their own permitting committees, instead of relying on the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division. No locality has formed such a committee in the 40 years of the law’s existence.
“I was a county commissioner for eight years, chairman twice — we didn’t want anything to do with it,” Hogan said. “We did issue a letter saying they met certain zoning, permitting process and so forth, we had to issue a letter to the shoreline folks on that, but for us to get involved in all the stuff that’s involved in what DNR’s doing on shoreline protection? We didn’t have time to do that, and we trusted DNR to do the job.”
During the public comment period, Alex Muir of One Hundred Miles said there are transparency issues with amending the SPA permitting process for minor activities, in that the bill doesn’t require the DNR commissioner to publicly make those decisions.
She also said that regarding minor activity, advocates aren’t worried about backyard landscaping, but a sort of death by 1,000 cuts from beach hotels and properties with more-disruptive projects.
“What might be a minor activity on one property, you start to look at the aggregate of all these activities and projects along the coast, it can really have a compounding effect that’s negative for our environment, and really, for the public and private property along the coast,” Muir said.
She added that the 25-foot jurisdictional area is not enough to stave off erosion caused by coastal development, and that this sort of erosion can cause destructive water funnels in times of storm surge, damaging properties further back from the shore.
Neill Herring, representing the Georgia Sierra Club, said the Sea Island carve out essentially ends the one, continuous sand-sharing system on the coast and replaces it with two — one from the Savannah River to Sea Island, and the second from Gould’s Inlet to the St. Marys River.
Jeff Ledford, speaking for the Georgia Realtors, said they feel H.B. 501 clears up some problems.
“This is something where we feel there is a problem now with the inconsistency of where the (Shore) Protection Act does kick in — this would bring some consistency with it, and I feel it’s in line with where we’ve been looking at it,” Ledford said.
The bill now heads to the Senate Rules Committee.