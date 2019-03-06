Shore protection bill passes, objections aired about spit

The state House of Representatives added a bill to its platter midway through the day Tuesday that brings about significant reforms to the Shore Protection Act, including a provision removing the Sea Island spit from the act’s jurisdiction. It passed with a vote of 113-54, but not before a rare split among the St. Simons Island Republicans representing Glynn County in the chamber.
“I’ve lived on St. Simons, right near the ocean — one block from the ocean — and I’ve seen a lot of changes over the years, and I’m very adamant about this bill addressing the shore protection,” said state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, who is the bill’s lead sponsor. “House Bill 445 amends the Shore Protection Act, passed in 1979, to protect the sand-sharing system of Georgia’s barrier islands.
“In doing so, it protects upland property and important habitat, and provides recreation. The last time anything was done with the Shore Protection Act was in 1979 by Rep. Reid Harris, from Brunswick and St. Simons.”
Hogan said the only difference between this bill and one passed by the House last year is the specification regarding Sea Island.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said it’s a rare thing when coastal representatives have disagreements about what’s best for the coast, but this is one of those times. Jones said he doubted that in today’s political climate, he doubts the legislature could pass the Shore Protection Act like was done 40 years ago.
He suggested that if Georgia didn’t have the SPA in those years, that the coast likely would look like Florida, because the Florida state government didn’t have the foresight to protect their marshes and natural barriers, and instead opened up the beachfront to development on a large scale.
“So, today, I stand in opposition to House Bill 445,” Jones said. “Again, it kind of pains me to do that — my preface leading up to that statement, I hope you understand that any time we open up that Shore Protection Act we need to be very, very careful that what we do is done in the best interests of the longterm value and importance of nature’s protection of our coast.
“There are some areas in that bill that carves out some areas for special interests that I disagree with, but I understand — the groin has been approved. Sand renourishment is going on along Sea Island. I’ve toured that area and I applaud Sea Island for making the effort, spending the money, to bolster their seashores. The issue, however, is that there is that one section in this bill that does specifically carve out an exception for Sea Island, and, fundamentally, I find a problem with that.”
Jones said what’s good for the coast in total should be good for its constituent parts — that Sea Island should be regulated like the rest of the shore.
Mary Frances Williams, D-Marietta, presented the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee’s minority report on the bill, decrying the elimination of local governments’ ability to form their own SPA permitting boards.
“It is true that these local committees do not currently exist, but does this body truly want to eliminate forever local governments’ ability to apply local authority that helps them make local decisions?” Williams said.
She also said the state shouldn’t give the state Department of Natural Resources commissioner the right to OK minor activities under the SPA without local input — calling patios, decks and dune crossovers “not-so-minor” activities — and that the Sea Island carve-out basically runs counter to the entire purpose of the SPA.
“Allowing Sea Island to secede from the sand-sharing system effectively robs St. Simons Island sand that has accumulated off East Beach for decades,” Williams said. “It will be washed into the Brunswick shipping channel.”
Over in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, the chamber approved Senate Bill 9, put forward by state Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, that criminalizes what’s been called sextortion.
“This bill is designed to try to fix a hole in the law that currently exists,” Jones said. “As you know, one of the things that we do is, we have what’s called the revenge porn statute, which means if a person receives compromising photos of someone, and they actually post those photos, that is covered, currently, by the law.
“What is not covered is, what if someone receives compromising photos or information — whatever it may be — and they threaten that person, and say, ‘If you do not send me sexually explicit photos of yourself, I will then post what I have,’ whatever that may be — it could be pictures of sex, it could be things dealing with your economics.”
He said this problem is new, emerging and growing, and now’s the time to act. The bill passed 55-0.