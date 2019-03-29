The pell-mell madness of the last day of the legislative session may be what awaits House Bill 445, controversial legislation realigning and shrinking the jurisdictional area of the Shore Protection Act, among other revisions to the law.
In a lengthy Senate Rules Committee hearing that set the first group of bills for the full Senate to vote on today and Tuesday, state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, first presented H.B. 201, which prohibits the occupants of live-aboard vessels from dumping raw sewage into the state’s estuaries.
“This is a bill that requires individuals who live aboard vessels in the estuaries of the coastal area to have pump-outs every so often, and be regulated by the (Coastal Resources Division),” Hogan said. “The pump-outs are very important to protect our oysters that we’re going to be growing, and it also allows (the state Department of Natural Resources) to establish mooring areas so vessels can anchor out.”
H.B. 201 made it on to the Rules calendar. Before leaving the committee lectern, Hogan said he would bring up H.B. 445 today for consideration in a supplemental calendar. Committee Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, first said it was an important bill, but “we’re just not quite there yet.” He later elaborated, “We’re going to have a supplemental calendar, probably, tomorrow, which is one of our first over the last few days, so just bear with me, stay tuned, right after this message.”
Any changes beside the removal of the Sea Island carve-out have yet to be expressed in public, so it’s unknown to what further alterations Mullis refers.
House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee Chairman Tom McCall, R-Elberton, received the same treatment regarding H.B. 545, the bill limiting who can sue an agricultural operation and under what circumstances.
“Well, we’re all for the farmers,” Mullis said “We’re working on making that even better, but we’re all for the farmers.”
Ultimately, 47 house bills and four house resolutions went on the Rules calendar for the next two legislative days, making the Senate one busy place to be. The committee amended H.B. 502, which delineates new rules for lawyer-legislators and other lawyers in public service at the Capitol who have legal practices away from the General Assembly.
Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, noted they added legislative counsel to those who could request legislative leave and be covered under the new policies. The policies grew out of a investigation into House Speaker David Ralston’s use of leave regarding his criminal law clients.
State Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, sought and eventually obtained a friendly amendment to the bill that allows leave to also cover national legislative conferences or board meetings, caucus meetings and study committees. Discussion continued as to whether to keep the bill moving at all — instead decided to take more time to perfect it — but since it could be amended on the Senate floor and in conference committee, the Rules members let it move on to the calendar.
Other bills making it onto the first Senate Rules calendar for the final days included H.B. 424, which adds sex trafficking to the definition of criminal gang activity, and H.B. 282, which extends the amount of time the state preserves evidence in sexual assault cases.
In the House Rules Committee, members listened to state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, present Senate Bill 38. S.B. 38 principally concerns eliminating e-filing fees among governmental entities to prevent what’s seen as a generally unnecessary circulation of tax dollars between government subdivisions. It also includes legislative leave language akin to what was in H.B. 502 before Senate Rules’ amendments.
S.B. 38 did not make it onto the Thursday supplemental calendar or the House Rules calendar for today — as opposed to the volume in the Senate, House Rules only approved eight bills between the two calendars decided Thursday.