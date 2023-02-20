City police are investigating two weekend shootings and a foot chase for multiple people who fled a crash after a short vehicle pursuit during what was a busy Saturday evening that saw several streets blocked heading north on Newcastle Street as officers searched for the men who fled, a Brunswick Police official said.
Detectives are still putting the pieces together and is trying to determine if the three incidents are related, said Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith.
“The investigations are still in the preliminary stages; therefore, their connection has not been ruled out at this time,” Smith said.
The first shooting was at around 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the area around Manna House at G Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard where volunteers at the local charity kitchen said they heard the shots. A short time later a man was brought to Southeast Georgia Health System with a gunshot wound as officers investigated at the scene.
Later that day, at around 7 p.m., Smith said officers were called to investigate a report that the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other in the 2300 block of Wolfe Street. No injuries were reported from the alleged shooting, she said, and no suspects were apprehended.
A short time later, an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of the shooting and the vehicle fled, eventually crashing near the intersection of P and Reynolds streets following a short pursuit, Smith said. Multiple occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot, prompting officers to set up a perimeter with the help of the Glynn County Police Department in the north portion of Brunswick along Newcastle Street and the surrounding area.
Despite an exhaustive search, Smith said the people in the vehicle were able to get away. It is possible that the vehicle in the traffic stop was unrelated to the shootout, Smith said. Investigators are still working out the details in the case, she added.
“A lot has transpired in the last few days and investigators are working to put the pieces together,” Smith said. “We encourage the public to call 911 or the non-emergency number if they hear what they believe to be gunshots. Officers will respond to check the area for those responsible and to ensure the safety of citizens in the area.”
Smith said anyone with information about any of the incidents from Saturday can call Det. Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2606 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.