The man arrested early Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in a Tuesday evening shooting in Brunswick was released Thursday after investigators learned he had been misidentified by a victim.

Attempted murder and aggravated assault charges were dropped against Cameron Atkinson, 18, after Brunswick police detectives learned that a male victim of the shooting who was airlifted in critical condition to a trauma hospital had provided the wrong name for who he believes was the shooter, Assistant Chief Angela Smith said Thursday.

More from this section