Glynn County Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood that left five people wounded.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Wasp Drive at around 12:50 a.m. Friday because shots had been fired, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.
Officers arrived to find a large gathering at a house there where a man had been shot. While officers were beginning their investigation into the incident, they learned that three men and one woman had been taken to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System suffering from gunshot wounds associated with the shooting, the release said.
"Four of the individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries while one victim is still receiving medical attention," the statement released shortly before noon on Friday said.
All of the victims are between 18 and 21 years old, the release said.
No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.
Police are not releasing any other information about the nature of the gathering or the circumstances surrounding the shooting because the investigation is in its early stages.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with more information about the incident to call Det. Bergiadis at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.