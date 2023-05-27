Glynn County police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood that left five people wounded.
Officers were called to the scene in the 100 block of Wasp Drive at around 12:50 a.m. Friday, a release from the Glynn County Police Department said.
Officers arrived to find a large gathering at the house.
While investigating the incident, police learned that three men and one woman who suffered gunshot wounds were taken to the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick, the release said.
“Four of the individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries while one victim is still receiving medical attention,” a police statement released shortly before noon on Friday said.
All of the victims are between 18 and 21 years old, the release said.
No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.
Police are not releasing any information about the nature of the gathering or the circumstances surrounding the shootings because the investigation is in its early stages.
Investigators are encouraging anyone with more information about the incident to call Det. Bergiadis at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264- 1333.