One more gargantuan chunk of steel junk from the shipwrecked Golden Ray will disappear Friday, gliding conspicuously out of the St. Simons Sound aboard the barge 455-8, according to Unified Command.
The barge and the 6,250-metric-ton stern section on its deck have been docked at Mayor’s Point on the East River in Brunswick since Jan. 4.
The barge will depart with its colossal cargo sometime today, heading back out the East River to the Brunswick River, then underneath the Sidney Lanier and out the St. Simons Sound into open waters. It is headed for a recycling facility in Gibson, La., on the Gulf of Mexico, a journey of about eight to 10 days.
The 3,100-metric-ton bow section of the Golden Ray made the same journey to Louisiana last month.
Earlier this week, U.S. Coast Guard authorities in Savannah approved the “sea fastening” work to secure the section for ocean transport, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. The barge’s transit plan has been approved also.
The barge will be powered on its journey by the Crosby Ocean Wind, a 146-foot-long tugboat with a carrying capacity of 1,173 tons.
“The sooner we can get it safely out of the Port of Brunswick and on to the recycling facility, the better,” Himes said.
The Ocean Wind crew had hoped to get under way Thursday but offshore foul weather concerns along the trek prompted a delay.
“They time their exit to the best available weather window locally and to minimize the likelihood of having to seek safe harbors along their journey,” Himes said.
Secured to a specially devised cradle on the barge deck, the Golden Ray’s stern section has made a towering, imposing presence on downtown Brunswick’s riverside skyline these past 10 days. Under normal circumstances, the 101-foot-long severed stern section is 113 feet high, from keel to deck; laying on its side aboard the barge, however, the stern section’s wide beam now stands 135 feet high, from the deck up.
That will leave 50 feet to spare when the stern section passes under the Sidney Lanier Bridge, which has a 186-foot vertical clearance.
The Tarletons and the Mizeraks have been watching the Golden Ray saga unfold for the past two winters during their annual trip to the Jekyll Island campground on the island’s north end. On Thursday, they stopped by Mary Ross Waterfront Park, which offers the best public view of the barge and its tall order.
They could clearly see the numerous SUVs and cars wedged inside the sheared, exposed decks of the severed stern section.
The Golden Ray carried a cargo of 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in the sound on Sept. 8, 2019.
Cliff Tarleton could see even better through his binoculars.
“Gimme the mags on that GMC!” Tarleton said, laughing. “I want those mags (wheels).”
Seriously, the view afforded Tarleton, wife Nina and Mike and Kathy Mizerak a greater understanding of the many layers of the complex salvage operation.
“I had no idea they were doing this over here,” Cliff Tarleton said. “I never thought they would put something this big on a barge and haul it off to ... where? Louisiana?”
“It’s unbelievable,” added Katy Mizerak.
The bow section of the once 656-foot-long Golden Ray was hauled off to Louisiana aboard the barge Julie B last month, arriving there on Dec. 30.
Crews are now preparing the VB 10,000 to shear off the engine room, now the rearmost section of the shipwreck.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 will straddle the shipwreck, then be moored to surrounding anchorage for stability. Salvors hope to begin ripping the anchor chain up through the section’s steel exterior and 12 interior decks next week.
Once separated, the VB 10,000 will hoist that section onto the barge 455-7. Like the other barges, the 455-7 has a specially modified cradle made just for the engine room, known to salvors as Section 7.
The barge 455-7 arrived in port from Texas on Wednesday, towed by the Crosby Ocean Wind.
The removal of the engine room will mark the third of seven cuts, which will create eight sections for removal. The four exterior sections are being taken directly to Gibson, La. The four interior sections are considered weaker and will be taken first to a dry dock facility, a cleared space of several acres along the East River and bordered on the other side by Bay Street in Brunswick. There the interior sections will be partially dismantled, Himes said.
The vehicles inside will be removed and disposed of locally, he said.
The partially dismantled interior sections will eventually be transported to the Louisiana recycling facility.