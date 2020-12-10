Golden Ray salvaging crews continue to tweak and fortify the gigantic gizmos, gadgets and thingamabobs that make it possible to shear off entire sections of a ship with an anchor chain.
However, nearly two weeks after the VB 10,000 crane vessel separated the massive bow section from the rest of the ship with an anchor chain, it could be late next week before operations begin on the next cut, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Crews in the meantime have busied themselves fortifying the VB 10,000’s immense system of pulley blocks, winches and cable rigging that operates in concert to pull the chain through the ship’s thick steel.
“These modifications are being done based on what was learned from the first cut,” Himes said. “They’re fortifying and modifying the equipment in order to complete the cutting cycles with less frequent stops.”
In a statement released late Monday, Unified Command said “these improvements require custom fabrication on-site and are estimated to continue for no less than two weeks.”
Salvors are employing the 255-foot-tall, twin-hulled VB 10,000 to cut the shipwreck into eight pieces, each of which the crane vessel will hoist onto a barge for removal. The bow section now rests on the deck of the barge Julie B at the Port of Brunswick, towering conspicuously over the East River in downtown near Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Meanwhile, two members of the salvage operation tested positive late last week for COVID-19, Himes said. They are now in medically supervised isolation. Others are being quarantined because they were in close contact with the two. As an added precaution, numerous other members of the operation are “self-sequestering” — working offsite, Himes said. Unified Command is addressing the issue with CDC guidelines and the recommendations of its own medical staff, Himes said.
“We learned of two positive tests late last week and immediately put our protocols in place,” he said. “Our medical unit is playing a key role in helping us assess and move forward as we remove the Golden Ray during a global pandemic.”
The recent COVID-19 cases have not hampered progress like the outbreak among Golden Ray responders did in early July. That incident infected 10 members, required another 50 to be quarantined and crippled progress, contributing to a two-month delay in operations.
The salvage operation’s essential core of workers have been sequestered at Epworth By The Sea on St. Simons Island since late September to prevent exposure. These roughly 100 crew members are not allowed to leave the 77-acre campus except to catch the ferry that takes them from the Frederica River to the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound. Likewise, the facility is under guard and no one is allowed in, not even outside members of the salvage operation.
“We set up that facility as a result of the positive tests for COVID-19 that we got back in the summer,” Himes said.
Chief among the improvements to the cutting system is the reinforcement of steel plating inside the pulley blocks, also called lifting blocks. “In order to maintain tension, there is significant force on those plates inside the block,” Himes said. Supplies on the VB 10,000 are being restocked and worn parts replaced.
The VB 10,000 machinery pulls the massive anchor chain through the ship, applying tension to wear away at the thick interior and exterior steel as it grinds its way upward. The now 552-foot-long shipwreck has sat half submerged in the sound since it overturned on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
During the challenging three weeks it took to complete the first cut, workers replaced the chain’s links with links forged from a stronger steel.
Also, a series of holes are being punched into the ship’s interior, along the designated line of each cut — a sort of cut-along-the-dotted-lines approach to expedite the process.
“The kinds of cutting preparations that are being employed for cut two are informed by the lessons learned from cut one,” Himes said. “Cut 3 will be informed by cuts one and two.
“As the chain moves through a cycle, it’s grinding against the steel, weakening it. At the same time, the blocks pulling those chains upward moves it through the weakened steel. This is steel on steel, a very slow grinding process.”
When work resumes, the VB 10,000 will begin at the shipwreck’s other end, cutting off the stern.