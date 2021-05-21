A week after a conflagration of smoke and flames engulfed what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, repairs and inspections continue with an aim on resuming actual salvage work as soon as possible, officials say.
It could be a couple of weeks or more before the VB 10,000 crane vessel is back astride the half-submerged chunk of steel; it could be longer still before cutting resumes, said U.S. Coastguardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The VB 10,000’s crucial mechanics of wire rigging, winches and pulleys did not suffer damage, Himes said. However, salvors will have to replace one of the specially designed polymer slings that secure each shipwreck section to the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 during cutting.
The other three slings were trucked to a T&T Salvage facility in Louisiana for further inspection, possible splicing repairs and strength testing, Himes said.
Additionally, T&T salvage has two spare slings on site, he said.
T&T Salvage also has two longer slings that were specially designed for the cutting and lifting of the bow section. These two slings are being shortened to fit the needs of the Section 3 cut should they be needed, Himes said.
Meanwhile, engineers continue to inspect above-water sections of the shipwreck’s hull and decks for signs of structural compromise as a result of being exposed to extreme heat during the fire.
Workers suspended from rappel ropes (Rope Access Technicians or RATs) began precutting measures along the exterior path of what will likely be the final cut into the shipwreck, Himes said. The cut line is between Sections 4 and 5.
“The VB 10,000 hasn’t sustained significant fire damage,” Himes said. “What we’re doing right now is characteristic of the usual maintenance work we do between cuts. One of those slings separated and it will have to be replaced. But there (is no) concern about having enough slings. Whether it is a repaired sling or a spare or a shortened sling, all have to be load-tested. Safety is always the priority.”
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Cutting, with the VB 10,000 powering a thick chain up through the ship’s exterior and 12 interior steel decks, began in November.
Salvors were eight days into the fifth cut early in the afternoon of May 14. The massive cutting chain had paused to allow welders suspended from ropes to make a precise alteration to the cut path, an effort to avoid further wear on the big cutting chain.
A welder’s torch ignited a car fire inside the shipwreck. Stiff easterly breezes blew straight through the open ends of shipwreck, spreading the fire quickly to the many hundreds of vehicles above the waterline inside. All but the salvage master and a skeleton crew were evacuated from the VB 10,000.
The fire was extinguished later that night.
The VB 10,000 has since pulled away from the roughly 300 feet of shipwreck that remains in the sound. Engineers are conducting tests to determine if the steel suffered any structural damage or deformities during the fire that might dictate an adjustment in the plans. Nothing thus far has indicated a need to change the plan, which calls for cutting the remainder of the ship three times and hauling away the last four sections by drydock barge from the sound, Himes said.
“They are looking for deformations,” Himes said of the engineers. “As steel heats up, it can deform. They’re doing what’s called nondestructive testing, NDTs. And the other aspect, they’re actually taking steel samples in places and doing a metallurgic analysis for tensile strength. But there’s been no discussion about deviating from the removal methodology they’re using now.”
Engineers are also paying close attention to the enormous lifting lugs on the ship’s exposed starboard hull, Unified Command said. There are two bunker-like steel lifting lugs affixed to each cutting section of the ship. A total of 16 lifting lugs were installed on the ship’s exposed hull prior to the commencement of cutting.
Each lifting lug was designed specifically to stabilize the section of the ship on which it is placed. There are two lifting lugs to each section.
Before cutting on a section commences, the four dyneema slings on the VB 10,000 will connect to the lifting lugs.
The other ends of the dyneema slings are secured to two giant lifting blocks that hang suspended inside the arch of the VB 10,000. This formation is crucial to the salvage operation. It keeps the section stable during cutting. Afterward, it is the means by which the sections are hoisted from the water and hauled from the St. Simons Sound.
It could be a week or two before the dyneema slings make their overland return trip from the T&T facility in Louisiana.
“It’s going to take time, at least another week,” Himes said. “But it’s also very fluid. As information has come in, it’s been all about restarting the cutting operations and moving on to the lifting and removal.”
Workers with the operation’s shoreline cleanup teams continue to encounter large amounts of burnt plastic vehicle parts on the shoreline, Himes said.
Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who detects suspected oil leaks from the shipwreck is asked to call 800-424-8802.