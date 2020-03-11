The St. Simons Sound was a colossal floating construction site Thursday, a panorama of towering cranes, hulking barges and churning tugboats.
Oh, and a shipwreck. The 656-foot-long Golden Ray remains half-submerged, sitting these six months in the waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands.
But despite fair warning to the contrary, noise from the bustling enterprise has scarcely reached the dry land of the Pier Village shopping district on St. Simons Island. Three weeks into the construction of an environmental protection barrier around the Golden Ray, Unified Command’s forecasts of construction noise rising to the level of public distraction are sounding like a false alarm. So far.
“I’m amazed,” said Larry Wagner, a St. Simons snowbird from Michigan, peering at the action through binoculars from the pier. He and wife Noreen have been monitoring the shipwreck’s progress almost daily since arriving on their annual winter sojourn.
“But only rarely do you hear it,” he said. “I heard it (Wednesday), and maybe one other time before that. But that’s all.”
Workers are more than halfway through with efforts to pile-drive the protection barrier’s 80 steel support piles deep into the sound’s sandy bottom, said the U.S. Coast Guard’s Monika Spies, spokeswoman for Unified Command.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for overseeing environmental protection guidelines established by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
This portion of the barrier construction is on schedule to be completed by the end of the month, Spies said.
“As of yesterday, there were 48 piles installed with 32 to go,” Spies said Thursday. “They estimate they’ll be finished with the piles within the next two weeks.”
The 25,000-ton Golden Ray capsized in the sound Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The Coast Guard and the National Transportation and Safety Board are investigating.
The 31-acre mesh-net barrier is being built around the Golden Ray in advance of plans to slice the shipwreck into eight gigantic pieces for removal from the sound. Driving the 140-foot-long piles roughly half their length into the sand bed was expected to create a cacophony of noise, Unified Command had warned since early February.
“It luckily isn’t making as much noise as we were originally concerned about,” Spies said.
This time last month, Melissa Wellford was preparing for the possibility that noise pollution might drive diners away from her Sandcastle Cafe’ and Grill in the Pier Village. But the only thing she had to speak above at midmorning Thursday was the pleasant chatter of happy diners.
“I don’t hear it,” she said. “It’s been good. I’m very grateful.”
The piles are being installed in pairs, with one on the outside of the net and the other inside. The mesh netting will be installed once the piles are in place. The barrier is intended to contain debris that comes loose during the cutting process, particularly any of the four thousand vehicles in the ship’s cargo hold. A floating boom will line the barrier’s surface in an effort to contain leaking fuels.
Once construction of the barrier is complete, the gargantuan VB 10,000 floating crane barge will move in to straddle the shipwreck. (The barrier will have an access gate.) Taller than the surface of the Sidney Lanier Bridge at 248 feet high, the VB 10,000 will power the tough cutting and heavy lifting required to remove the shipwreck from the sound.
The arching dual-hulled crane will operate a giant chain saw that will cut the ship into 2,700- to 4,100-ton pieces. Each piece will then be hoisted onto a specially-designed barge and hauled to a recycling facility in Louisiana.
Each of the seven cuts into the Golden Ray will take up to 24 hours of nonstop sawing to complete. Again, Unified Command has forewarned that this process will be noisy. No timeline has been established on when that phase might begin. However, Unified Command’s goal is to have the bulk of the Golden Ray removed before the start of the hurricane season in June.
Meanwhile, as work progresses to meet that timeline, pollution response crews are patrolling the waters surrounding the shipwreck around the clock, Spies said. Crews will release a safe dye into the local waters next week in an attempt to measure the possible range and flow patterns of any pollution discharges from the ship, Spies said. The green dye will be released at the maximum flood tide on Tuesday and again at the maximum ebb tide on March 20, she said.
Crews spent several weeks late last year pumping some 330,000 of fuel from the tanks of the Golden Ray.
“This incident presents some unique and challenging maritime conditions,” Spies said. “What we’re experiencing is historic, absolutely. But public safety and protection of the environment is a top priority. We have boats on site 24/7 with oil (pollution) response equipment and we are monitoring constantly for any kind of discharge or release into the environment.”