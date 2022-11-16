Four people were rescued Monday six miles off the coast of Cumberland Island, but their 48-foot vessel could not be save from sinking.
Lt. Derek Burke, chief of the incident management division for the Coast Guard office in Savannah, said the boat sank in waters 45 to 50 feet deep.
A Coast Guard official in Brunswick, whose team responded to the distress call, said pumps were used in an attempt to keep the ship afloat. But the pumps were unable to remove water faster than it was flooding into the vessel.
The vessel was headed south from Winyah Bay in Georgetown, S.C. to the Bahamas over the next few weeks. It was headed to the St. Marys inlet and Fernandina Beach, Fla. when the selene trawler began taking on water.
“The cause is still unknown,” Burke said. “With the vessel currently sunk, it’s difficult to determine what caused the vessel to initially start taking on water (water ingress point is speculated to be from the engine room based on reports from vessel owner). The vessel owner is working to determine if the vessel is recoverable.
But it might not be an easy salvage. Coast Guard officials believe the ship is unsalvageable.
There was fuel on board the ship, but Burke said inspections of the area on the water and air have not indicated any sheen on the water’s surface indicating a leak. There is little concern about oil reaching land.