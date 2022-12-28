An ocean-going freighter lost power in the St. Simons Sound at around dusk on Christmas Eve, drifting briefly toward the Jekyll Island Pier at the island’s north end, Glynn County officials confirmed.
Before nightmares of a repeat of something akin to the Golden Ray shipwreck debacle could begin, the powerless car carrier was secured by a rapid response from a pair of local tugboats. The vessel Treasure was anchored through the night until power was restored and favorable tides were attained to get the ship on its way.
“We’re just happy it was a nonevent,” said veteran Port of Brunswick harbor pilot Bruce Fendig.
The incident began about 4:47 p.m. Saturday with reports that the Treasure had lost power in the St. Simons Sound near Jekyll Island, county spokeswoman Katie Baasen said.
The tugs Dorothy Moran and Cape Romain of Moran Towing responded by 5:05 p.m. and had “successfully stopped” the drift of the vessel by 5:13 p.m., she said.
The boat remained anchored there until it could return to the shipping channel with assistance from the two tugs.
Jekyll Island authorities closed the pier as a safety precaution during the situation.
The vessel carried a cargo of about 1,000 vehicles. Had power not been restored, the Treasure would have been towed back to the Port of Brunswick, Baasen said.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency officials remained on alert, ready to deploy had the incident escalated.
“We were notified immediately there was a vessel in the sound with a loss of power,” said EMA Director Andrew Leanza. “We were ready to go if needed.”