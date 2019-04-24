Ship evokes blockade-running, swashbuckling

With a bright sun, clear sky and temperatures pushing 80, the crew of the Lynx took the tall ship out into the Brunswick River, out toward the St. Simons Sound and back again putting on a show for the visitors onboard the historical interpretation of the War of 1812 privateer.
The cruise around local waters and others like it in recent days are in part thanks to the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance and Brunswick Landing Marina, where it is docked. The vessel moves on to St. Simons Island on Thursday through Monday, and has proved so popular in this and in other appearances locally that outings are sold out for the rest of its stay in Glynn County.
The first Lynx came about at Fells Point in Baltimore, Md., and went into service as a privateer for the United States a month after the declaration of war against the Great Britain in 1812, essentially operating as a pirate for the benefit of a government. It had a crew of 40 and six 12-pound long guns aboard.
According to historian William H. White, the Lynx made one blockade run to France and came back with luxury merchandise. But on the second run, it and fellow ships Arab, Dolphin and Racer came under the guns of a British naval squadron at the mouth of the Rappahannock River in Virginia.
White, in his history of the ship on Lynx’s website, tallshiplynx.com, points to Edgar Stanton Maclay’s 1899 account, “A History of American Privateers.”
Maclay wrote, “Unfortunately for the privateers, it was calm at the time and, as their vessels were too far apart to be within supporting distance of each other, the British were able to attack them separately. They selected the Arab as being further downstream and made a dash for her. The boat was not surrendered, however, without a desperate struggle in which both sides sustained the heaviest losses of the day.
“The British then made for Lynx, whose people, observing the fate of the Arab and seeing that resistance was hopeless, hauled down their colors at the first summons. Some resistance was made in the Racer, but that vessel also was carried after a short struggle.”
The crew of the Dolphin faced off with the British as well as they could, but they were out-gunned and out-skilled and also taken.
The Lynx thereafter became the British ship Mosquiobit and sent to England, where it continued merchant activity in Europe until 1820.
The Lynx in dock in Brunswick was built in 2001 as a three-quarter-scale representation of the original vessel, albeit also with modern equipment below deck. There is a cannon fired off in a manner similar to the original, but in general a smaller boat not meant for privateer activity means fewer crew, although there remains a need for that crew to have quick eyes, hands and feet.
And sometimes, a fear of heights — after all, it is a tall ship.
Tuesday afternoon, it was deckhand Alice Krieg who made her way aloft.
“I started to climb aloft about four or five years ago, on another tall ship as well,” Krieg said. “We were doing mostly maintenance that day, and it was actually a fabulous experience. I was taught how to use a harness … (and) learn the important things, like you have to have three points of contact at all times — so, you have to have two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand, and other things like that.”
She said it’s similar to rock climbing in that you do the mental work to make sure you’re prepared, and when you are, go to work.
“You always have to do a mental checklist of safety gear,” Krieg said. “You have to trust your gear and make sure that all of your gear is properly secure that it’s in shape — it’s not super-old and gunky and everything.”
And while going aloft to handle sail duties, Krieg said they make sure to look around for maintenance issues to ensure what they’re climbing on is safe.
From St. Simons Island, the Lynx will head back to Annapolis, Md., and eventually returning to home port in Nantucket, Mass. There are plans for the Lynx to come back south in November.