The shifting sands of St. Simons Island’s dunes are always on the move.
Required state permits that dictate work on those dunes, however, appear to be firmly entrenched.
That is why a contractor for Glynn County recently installed and later ripped up an entire section of sand dune retention fence near the Coast Guard Beach, according to county officials. Between the time the county received the state Department of Natural Resources’ necessary permitting to install dune fencing and the time the work began, the landscape had evolved.
Contractor TIC (The Industrial Company) adjusted for the new contours of the dunes and found a nearby location where the fence would better serve its purpose, Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs said. The company installed the fence there.
However, officials with the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division saw the new location and said it wouldn’t do, Downs said. Since it was not where the permit specifies the fencing was to go, the fencing had to come up.
And it did.
“The state came along and said, ‘No.’ This was not in the location where they had permitted it,” Downs said. “The beach in the area had changed substantially since the permit was issued. So the fencing was installed where we thought it should be, based on current conditions. The state did not agree with that course of action.”
Had the contractor installed the fence at the precise location of the original permit, it might have done little to no good, she said. But it would have met the requirements of the permit and be in compliance with government agencies.”
East Beach residents Ken and Gail Podd thought something was peculiar. The couple were impressed when they first noticed the dune fencing.
“Last week we noticed trucks installing a large quantity of sand fences,” Ken Podd said in a Jan. 15 email to The News. “There were a fair number of DNR and Glynn County trucks and equipment and workers. On our walk yesterday we were a little stunned to see all the fence and everything related thereto was gone ... as if it had never been there.”
Podd said the fencing “extended from the Coast Guard station southward pretty much as far as we could see.”
Expect the sand fences to return, Downs said. Chances are the fencing will end up right back where it was placed earlier this month, where it is needed most, Downs said.
No expense will be added to the $17,640 project, which involves TIC installing 1,765 linear feet of dune fencing. The dune fencing is part of an overall $2.5 million beach restoration project paid for by the OneGeorgia grant, Downs said.
“The engineering consultant on the project is working to update the permit so it can be reinstalled,” Downs said. “We’re going back through the process and the fencing will probably go back in the place where it is most appropriate for the use.”
The fencing helps keep the dunes in place.
Dunes are a natural barrier that protect homes from extreme tidal surge during stormy weather. The dunes also serve as vital nesting habitat for turtles and shore birds.