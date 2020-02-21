Sherry Coleman repeated the word “guilty” 14 times as Judge David Cavender asked her of her culpability on five counts of insurance fraud and nine counts of violating the reporting and disposition of premium requirements of the Georgia insurance code.
As a result of the plea and her testimony, her husband, Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman, will not face trial next week.
Sherry Coleman’s attorney and prosecutors worked out a deal as to her agreement to plead Friday in Glynn County Superior Court, but could not come to terms as to her sentence or restitution to nine victims. The plea deal included the assurance prosecutors would drop Count 15 of the indictment, that she presented a false certificate to Crosby Services that showed Myrick Construction had a workers’ compensation policy through Liberty Mutual.
Coleman testified during her sentencing hearing that she suffered from several physical and mental health issues, and significant stress and anxiety was one of the reasons she agreed to sell off the insurance business she had with her husband. She also noted she likely stuck it out with the business longer than was prudent, and should’ve sold the business earlier.
Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Robert German, Sherry Coleman admitted she told a state insurance investigator that her husband chose not to know what was going on at the business, and instead focused his energy on being a county commissioner.
District Attorney Jackie Johnson said it was this statement, along with others that he wasn't much involved with the business, that led her office to choose not to prosecute Bob Coleman on the 15-count indictment. However, in a civil agreement he no longer has a state insurance license and even if he did, he couldn't practice in Glynn County until 2023.
Each insurance fraud charge carried a possible sentence of two to 10 years, and each of the reporting requirement violations had one-year penalties. German asked Cavender for a sentence of five years in prison and 15 years’ probation, or if she agreed to prosecutors’ restitution demands, three years in prison and 17 years’ probation.
Coleman’s attorney countered by asking the judge for a straight probation sentence. Cavender decided against straight probation, but landed on the lighter side of possible punishments — Coleman is to serve 90 to 120 days in a probation detention center, with the balance of the rest of five years on probation.
The prosecution and defense are to continue negotiating on a final restitution number. The defense contends $6,500 is appropriate, while prosecutors are looking more at $11,600. Cavender ordered Coleman to pay an amount between those numbers, with the final restitution amount to be determined by the parties or in a restitution hearing at a later date.
She was previously scheduled to go on trial next week, with jury selection slated for Monday.