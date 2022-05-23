The battle has a winner.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia recently concluded its first Battle to Feed the Hungry, a competition between local police agencies to raise the most money or collect the most canned goods.
The inaugural winner is the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which collected more than 500 cans of food and donated $1,000.
Jennifer Floyd, Brunswick branch manager for Second Harvest, presented the sheriff’s office with a trophy last week and thanked everyone at the office for their support of the initiative.
The sheriff’s office competed against the Glynn County and Brunswick Police departments and the police at College of Coastal Georgia.
“Everyone was very positive about it,” Floyd said. “The sheriff’s department was just from the very beginning our cheerleaders, and they said (they) really wanted to win this thing. I can see that they went all out.”
America’s Second Harvest provides food to numerous nonprofits that feed the community’s hungry. The nonprofit hosts regular food distributions and runs a store at its warehouse where shoppers can purchase discounted food items.
Mario Morales, Glynn County undersheriff, said his office was glad to support an effort that helps those in need. Local police meet daily with those who benefit from the services Second Harvest provides.
“For us it becomes a personal thing to recognize that this is going on in the community, and whatever we can do to mitigate or prevent, we’re going to try to do that,” he said.
The need is apparent, Morales said, especially as inflation causes prices of everything from food to gas to increase as wages for jobs remain mostly stagnant.
The sheriff’s office took the battle seriously because everyone understands the magnitude of the need.
“Every deputy, every detention officer, every employee here is vested,” Morales said. “They all see the day-to-day.”
Floyd brought the trophy by the office soon after leaving a food distribution at Glynn Place Mall that served nearly 500 people.
Food insecurity is a longstanding issue in Glynn County exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
America’s Second Harvest, the police and others working to give back locally see firsthand how these challenges affect families.
“Even at the mall distribution, you can see the difference,” Floyd said. “We have some people that have to turn their cars off and sit in the heat because they’re running out of gas. You can see where they’re choosing between gas and between groceries. We’re helping with that food so that they can afford gas.”