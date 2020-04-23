Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump is trying not to crowd the county jail during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But one of his own deputies contributed to the jail population Tuesday, quickly identifying an unmasked man who allegedly robbed the Bank of America at 157 Altama Ave.
The alleged robber’s face was captured on the bank’s security video after the 11:19 a.m. holdup. When the photo circulated among the law enforcement community, Deputy Michael Dietsel immediately recognized the suspect as Lawrence Pedro Grover from previous visits to the detention center. Glynn County police arrested Grover on an armed robbery charge at his home in the city.
Grover, 51, remained in the county jail Wednesday without bond — one of 337 inmates housed at the detention center at 100 Sulfer Spring Road.
The jail has a capacity for 610 inmates.
In late March, shortly before Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order took effect April 3, the jail population stood at 356 inmates.
While the sheriff is working with police and the judicial system to keep numbers down, there is always room for one more, Jump said.
“Just because of the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean we’re not accepting inmates," Jump said. "If you violate the law, you’re going to get arrested and you’re going to jail.”
The sheriff’s office remains vigilant in its precautions. Those precautions include daily health monitoring of jail guards and inmates, diligent disinfecting of the facility and prevention practices recommended by the CDC and state health department.
The goal is to avoid the situation Chatham County found itself in recently when two inmates and one guard tested positive for COVID-19.
Jump is taking no chances. Three Glynn County Sheriff’s Office employees went into 14-day self-quarantine after reporting symptoms of COVID-19, Jump said. All three have since returned to work.
“It was not COVID-19,” he said. “It was nothing. They have been checked by doctors and are back at work. We have not had any cases of COVID-19 with employees or inmates – as of 2:50 p.m. (Wednesday).”
Precautions are taken with new inmates before admitting them to the regular population, Jump said. Those already housed in the facility are monitored daily, and all inmates’ health concerns are given full attention, he said.
“We have not dropped our precautions,” Jump said. “We are monitoring inmates that are inside and also the ones coming in that are arrested each day. Knock on wood, we have not had any issues with any of them. If I had a loved one in jail, I would want to make sure they are getting the best care possible. Their welfare is my priority.”
Sheriff Steve Jessup is taking the same precautions in McIntosh County. The county jail there has a capacity for 120 inmates, but it is presently down to about 50 inmates, Jessup said.
But just like Jump’s jail, McIntosh County’s detention facility has plenty of room for those who warrant it, Jessup said.
Like the two young men McIntosh County deputies busted earlier this month after a run-of-the-mill traffic stop on Interstate-95. The two were carrying nearly a kilo of cocaine and $43,000 cash, Jessup said.
“Just a deputy doing a good job on a routine traffic stop,” Jessup said. “But we put them in an individual holding cell for quarantine before going to general (population).”