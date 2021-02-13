Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that reared its ugly head inside the Glynn County Detention Center last month, folks from all corners of the county and from all walks of life continue to insist on getting themselves arrested.
But guards and administrators at the jail continue to hold the line while adjusting to a new normal, which includes sheriff’s deputies serving meals to inmates and stricter protocols for admitting the newly arrested, Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett said.
The county jail is maintained by Sheriff Neal Jump and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which also provides security at the courthouse, serves legal summons and maintains a limited law enforcement arm.
While the number of inmates quarantined because of COVID-19 has gone up since late January, most of the guards who were quarantined have since returned to work, Corbett said.
“The officer side has improved,” Corbett said. “We’re down to four officers who are positive (for COVID-19) and are still out. We’re at about 60 or 70 positives for the inmates. We’ve definitely felt the pinch from the whole thing, that’s for sure.”
Guards normally seek to keep antagonistic inmates such as rival gang members separated in different cell blocks. Nowadays, on top of that jail staff has had to keep those infected or exposed to COVID-19 separated from the rest of the jail population, Corbett said.
Fortunately, he said, the COVID-19 outbreak has not affected the jail’s female inmate section.
The outbreak began with a single inmate testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 19. By the end of the month, 28 inmates and 14 guards had tested positive for COVID-19 and many more had to be quarantined as a result of contact tracing, according to the sheriff’s office.
As of Friday, inmates with COVID-19 and those exposed to the virus required the quarantining of 110 inmates, Corbertt said. Those inmates are being kept isolated from the remainder of the jail population in four cellblocks, he said. (The sheriff’s office has observed CDC and Coastal Health District guidelines at the jail since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Georgia last March.)
No inmates have required transfer to a hospital or other facility for further treatment, Corbett said.
In response to the outbreak, the sheriff’s office has tightened its protocols for admitting new inmates. Now, all inmates are quarantined for 10 days upon booking, regardless of whether symptoms are present. All new inmates with fever or other symptoms are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days, Corbett said.
Previously, all incoming inmates had their temperature checked and were asked a list of standard questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms. Only those who registered a high fever or who responded affirmatively about symptoms were quarantined upon admittance to the jail, Corbett said.
“We’ve changed a couple of things around now and gotten a better control of our incoming inmates,” Corbett said. “But we’ve had to work pretty hard to keep them spaced apart. But anyone who comes in the door now is going to be quarantined.”
Additionally, some 14 guards had tested positive for COVID-19; many more were required to quarantine at home due to possible exposure, Corbett said.
Sheriff’s deputies who normally provide security at the county courthouse helped fill the gaps at the jail, taking guard duties and even preparing sandwiches and serving meals to inmates.
As of Friday, all but four county jail personnel had returned to work, Corbett said.
To keep down the risk of spreading the virus, deputies and guards continue to prepare and serve inmates’ meals, he said. This is a duty normally reserved for trustee inmates.
As it is, the jail was short-staffed before the COVID-19 outbreak. The sheriff’s office has been trying to fill 15 guard openings to reach its full contingent of 69 guards, Corbett said.
To say the least, the present situation is not exactly an ideal backdrop for a recruiting campaign.
“We’re short-staffed on top of all this,” Corbett said. “We’re trying to hire people to fill these gaps and doggone it, it’s tough right now.”
As of Friday, the jail held 406 men and women inmates. It has a capacity for 610 inmates.