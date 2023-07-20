Too many local families every year face immense challenges being properly prepared for school, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said.
That is why he and his staff want to do everything they can to help local children succeed in the upcoming school year. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Back to School Drive to collect school supplies during this week and next to provide all manner of things students need to achieve academically.
“A lot of kids go without every year,” Jump said. “And most of what children don’t have then falls on the teachers to provide. We’re doing anything we can to help the students out in school.”
The Sheriff’s Office is teaming with 104.1 The Wave in the effort and together, they hope to fill a Sheriff’s Office transport van with school supplies.
The drive started Monday and will continue through July 28. Anyone wishing to donates supplies can drop them off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at the Sheriff’s Office, 100 Sulfur Springs Road in Brunswick.
Donations can also be dropped off at The Wave’s studios at 185 Benedict Drive in Brunswick. On the final day of the drive, July 28, Joe Willie and Robbie Sue from The Wave will be broadcasting from the Coldwell Banker Access Realty offices from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make the final push to fill up the van. Coldwell Banker is at 1965 Glynn Avenue in Brunswick, across from the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway.
“Just bring it to the front door to drop it off,” Jump said. “You may be asked to have your picture taken so we can show how giving our community is.”
The supplies will help alleviate the strain on families and teachers to provide the items students need to be successful in the classroom, Jump said. That, in turn, can make a big difference in whether students wind up in the Glynn County Detention Center as adults, he said.
Research supports that. Numerous academic studies have shown that people who drop out of school or have lower educational attainment levels are more likely to be arrested.
“We want to take care of our future,” Jump said. “We’ve got to instill in our community that our young people are vital and important, whether they’re 8 or 16.”
The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Glynn County School System in the effort. The school system will hand out the supplies at the beginning of the school year, which starts Aug. 8, Jump said.
A Facebook post on the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says book bags are one of the most needed items.
Other day-to-day supplies the office hopes to collect are items like bottles of water, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, blue and black pens, pencil pouches, erasers, washable markers, glue sticks, notebooks, three-ring binders, facial tissues and disinfecting wipes, among other things.
For more information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 912-554-7600.