Sheriff’s Office employees from left to right, Detention Officer Alfreda Stafford, Detention Clerk Kenyetta Smith Herrington, Deputy Matthew Stansberry, Major Stephanie Britt and Deputy Eric Koenig show some of the supplies already donated to the Back to School Drive hosted by the Glynn county Sheriff’s Office.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Too many local families every year face immense challenges being properly prepared for school, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said.

That is why he and his staff want to do everything they can to help local children succeed in the upcoming school year. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual Back to School Drive to collect school supplies during this week and next to provide all manner of things students need to achieve academically.

