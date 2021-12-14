Two female inmates of the Glynn County Detention Center were arrested Monday evening for attempting to escape while at the Glynn County Courthouse, their capture aided by a police dog, according to Glynn County Detention Center records and Brunswick police reports.
Additionally, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office arrested a 46-year-old Willacoochee man for assisting in the attempted escape, jail records show.
The sheriff's office arrested Amanda Jade Shiver, 30, of Glynn County, and Belinda Ballard, 38, of Brunswick, charging both women with escape from custody, jail records show. Christopher Kashula was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting escape from lawful custody. The sheriff's office booked all three persons at 6 p.m. Monday.
A Brunswick Police report indicates the women escaped while at the Glynn County Courthouse, 701 H. St., where "they had jumped in a vehicle to flee." The city police report indicates the women wrecked the vehicle at the intersection of Reynolds and Q streets. Bob, a police dog with the Brunswick Police Department, tracked the two down from there, the report indicates.
"A perimeter was set up and K9 Bob was deployed for a track," the Brunswick police report said. "K9 Bob was able to locate the two escapees and they were arrested without further incident."
Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett told The News on Tuesday morning that more information on the incident would be forthcoming. The sheriff's office operates the county jail and also provides security at the county courthouse. Sheriff's deputies transport inmates to and from the jail for court appearances.
Ballard has been in the county jail since Nov. 18, when she was arrested and charged with criminal trespass as well as two outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear in court, jail records show.
Shiver has been in the county jail since Sept. 30,when she was arrested on a slew of charges that included fleeing to elude police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs, jail records show.
This is a developing story.