Hundreds of students began the new school year with new book bags filled with school supplies through the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department’s annual back-to-school supply drive.
The book bags and supplies were donated by individuals and groups to the sheriff’s department to be given to school children.
Glynn County Schools received more than 800 book bags and a large amount of school supplies from the donation drive.
“It goes without saying that this has been a blessing for many of our families, and we couldn’t be more grateful to the community for donating backpacks and school supplies to our students, but also the sheriff’s department for organizing this supply drive and stepping in to fill a need,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “This has certainly added to the excitement and anticipation for the new school year.”
Glynn County students returned to class Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office hosted its second annual Back to School Drive in July to collect school supplies to provide local students with what they need to be academically successful.
The department asked for donations like book bags, bottles of water, No. 2 pencils, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, blue and black pens, pencil pouches, erasers, washable markers, glue sticks, notebooks, three-ring binders, facial tissues and disinfecting wipes.
The donation drive surpassed last year’s collection numbers and its goal this year of collecting 500 book bags. The community donated more than 800 book bags.
Teachers often cover the cost of their students’ needs when necessary, said Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump.
“We’ve found the great folks of Glynn County are very generous to partner with our various drives throughout the year,” he said.
The goal is to help children in the community excel, he added.
“If providing book bags and school supplies helps a child feel like they belong and helps them succeed in school, it is a small price to pay,” Jump said. “The more a child accomplishes in school, the more their self-worth develops and the less likely they are to commit crimes.”
Glynn County Schools distributed the supplies to students.
“We are unbelievably blown away by the kindness and generosity shown for our students and teachers, and grateful for the continued support to improve student achievement, equity and well-being,” said Brittany Dozier, public relations specialist for Glynn County Schools. “One thing that has reaffirmed what we already know is that the heart of this community certainly outweighs any number of backpacks or notebooks we could ever receive.”