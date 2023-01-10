Insults, ridicule, spit and human waste are a few of the things thrown at jail guards daily, not to mention the rare jail takeover attempt, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump told the Glynn County Republican Women on Monday.

The 79 jail guards — 30 less than the 109 positions budgeted for the jail — don’t get enough recognition for what they do every day, Jump believes, so he took the time at the political club’s monthly meeting at Bennie’s Red Barn to provide some.

