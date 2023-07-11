Glynn County criminals aren’t slowing down, which is why Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said Monday the county jail will need to be expanded in the near future.

Until then, Jump said deputies and detention officers will continue dealing with mental health challenges among the growing inmate population, working with other local agencies to combat violent crime and gangs and patrolling Glynn County’s homeless population.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Care team takes ‘golden’ care of seniors

Providing personal, 24-hour, in-home care to people who are ill, elderly or just need a little extra assistance is a service that is often needed, yet hard to find. And what happens to the caregiver when the client moves or passes away? The team at Golden Care has come up with a creative solution.