Few places in the Golden Isles are less conducive to the newly encouraged practice of “social distancing” than the Glynn County Detention Center.
Large gatherings of people held in close quarters is kind of the point of jail.
However, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and his undersheriff Ron Corbett have taken steps to prevent the coronavirus from spreading to the inmate population at the county jail at 100 Sulfer Springs Road.
Guards are keeping a close watch on the 356 inmates being held at the county jail, looking for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, Jump said Thursday. The facility has single-bed, double-bed and quadruple-bed cells.
“We have daily monitoring of our inmates,” Jump said. “There’s no way we can distance them apart, no way we can minimize their social interaction. And they know what’s going on in the outside world.”
That the county jail’s present population stands at just over half the facility’s capacity of 610 inmates is no accident, Corbett said. Judges in Glynn County Magistrate Court have worked with the sheriff’s office to release those inmates facing less serious charges on their own recognizance or on a reasonable bond, he said.
“The judges have worked cooperatively with us to try to keep the population down,” Corbett said.
Sheriff’s office guards and other employees are receiving daily health checks, Jump said. The sheriff is following federal, state and local governmental guidelines to prevent infection or spread of the virus.
“It’s very important to maintain the health conditions of our inmates, as well as to protect our employees’ health,” Jump said. “We have instituted a protocol of daily taking the temperatures of our employees. Our supervisors are maintaining contact with each individual as to their health and how they feel.”
Sheriff’s office employees also are routinely disinfecting well-trod areas within the jail facility, Jump said. “Our staff is constantly disinfecting over and over, even in our pods (cells) area, just to maintain the health conditions that have been recommended by the federal and state governments.”
The practice of sheriff’s deputies transporting prisoners to the Glynn County Courthouse for court appearances has been suspended. Court proceedings have been limited only to essential functions, such as first appearance hearings on new charges, Jump said. Inmates involved in such proceedings are appearing via videoconferencing from the jail, he said.
Visitation of inmates at the jail has been suspended for now. However, inmates have use of telephones at the jail to contact relatives and loved ones. Inmates in the county jail are either being held while awaiting trial, awaiting transfer to a state prison after sentencing, or serving a short sentence for a conviction on a lesser crime.
Sheriff’s deputies who are responsible for guarding the courthouse are still on duty, Jump said. Folks who have business with the courthouse are encouraged for the time being to try acquiring the needed information via telephone, Jump said.
Glynn County Sheriff’s officials are in contact with neighboring sheriff’s offices, from McIntosh to Camden counties, exchanging information and prevention tips. Sheriff Jump also has been in contact with the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments, the county health department and Jay Wiggins, director of the county Emergency Management Agency and acting county police chief.
“We’re trying be in front of the eight ball on this instead of behind the eight ball,” Jump said.